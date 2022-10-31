Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 31.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Wichtige News! Turnaround eingeleitet und Rallye getriggert?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
31.10.2022 | 14:07
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi Index Solutions - NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS: AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI GLOBAL GOVIES - UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D)

DJ Amundi Index Solutions - NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS: AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI GLOBAL GOVIES - UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D)

Amundi Index Solutions (GOVG) Amundi Index Solutions - NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS: AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI GLOBAL GOVIES - UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D) 31-Oct-2022 / 13:36 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AMUNDI INDEX SOLUTIONS

Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable

(the « Company »)

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

October 31, 2022

The Board decides to distribute Annual Dividends to each holder of distribution shares of AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI GLOBAL GOVIES - UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D) according to the following calendar: - Record date: November 7th, 2022 - Ex-date: November 8th, 2022 - Payment date: November 10th, 2022

The paying agent is CACEIS Bank, Luxembourg Branch, 5 allée Scheffer, L-2520 Luxembourg. 

ETF Name                 ISIN code  Sedol  TIDM Payment Share class Distributable amount per Share 
                           UK code code date  currency  (in share class currency) 
AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI GLOBAL   LU2355200796 BLD3B76 GOVG 10/11/ GBP     0.73 
GOVIES - UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D)               2022

The Board of Directors

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU2355200796 
Category Code: DIV 
TIDM:      GOVG 
Sequence No.:  197936 
EQS News ID:  1475799 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1475799&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 31, 2022 08:36 ET (12:36 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.