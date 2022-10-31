DJ Amundi Index Solutions - NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS: AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI GLOBAL GOVIES - UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D)

AMUNDI INDEX SOLUTIONS

Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable

(the « Company »)

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

October 31, 2022

The Board decides to distribute Annual Dividends to each holder of distribution shares of AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI GLOBAL GOVIES - UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D) according to the following calendar: - Record date: November 7th, 2022 - Ex-date: November 8th, 2022 - Payment date: November 10th, 2022

The paying agent is CACEIS Bank, Luxembourg Branch, 5 allée Scheffer, L-2520 Luxembourg.

ETF Name ISIN code Sedol TIDM Payment Share class Distributable amount per Share UK code code date currency (in share class currency) AMUNDI INDEX J.P. MORGAN GBI GLOBAL LU2355200796 BLD3B76 GOVG 10/11/ GBP 0.73 GOVIES - UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D) 2022

The Board of Directors

