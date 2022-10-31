Artist Sisley-L became the new CEO of TVM, an official LaLiga Sponsor Company and Global Partner of LaLiga Metaverse Production where she has served as the General Manager and Vice President of LaLiga Metaverse production.

Sisley-L exhibition of Saatchi Gallery, London. (Photo: Business Wire)

According to BLUE.HB LLC, an artist Sisley-L's management company, TVM's board of directors agreed on the appointment on August 14, 2022.

With the inauguration of the new CEO, TVM will spur its efforts for the production of the LaLiga metaverse and new global projects.

A TVM official said, "We highly value the driving force and determination that Sisley-L has demonstrated as a manager in the process of attracting Asia's first Saatchi gallery license contract. Considering her career in maintaining relationships with government agencies around the world based on her value and trust as a global artist, we believe that she will lead our global business successfully."

Sisley-L said that the production of the LaLiga metaverse, which is currently underway, is a new challenge in the digital age and an important project requiring a heavy responsibility as a business leader. She believes that a competitive metaverse with 950 million fans around the world should be opened to bear its fruits. She believes that she will create an experience in a new sports field that is different from the existing metaverse based on creative experiences that only artists can have, adding she will continue her efforts accordingly.

On November 4th, Sisley-L will be invited to LaLiga headquarters in Spain once again to watch the Premier League and have a meeting with a working group to discuss issues regarding metaverse production and various global business fields.

Meanwhile, Artist Sisley-L successfully completed the Generation Portrait Queen Elizabeth II portrait exhibition held at Saatchi Gallery, London, from October 12 to 17.

