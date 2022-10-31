Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 31.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Wichtige News! Turnaround eingeleitet und Rallye getriggert?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AKRA ISIN: SE0008374250 Ticker-Symbol: FPQ1 
Tradegate
27.10.22
10:23 Uhr
0,475 Euro
+0,004
+0,79 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FINGERPRINT CARDS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FINGERPRINT CARDS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4570,46414:23
0,4560,46514:23
GlobeNewswire
31.10.2022 | 14:17
17 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in Fingerprint Cards due to rights issue (257/22)

The following information is based on a press release from Fingerprint Cards AB
(Fingerprint Cards) published on October 31, 2022. 

The Board of Directors of Fingerprint Cards has proposed that the Extraordinary
General Meeting (EGM), scheduled for November 2, 2022, approves a rights issue
of units whereby shareholders are entitled to five (5) new shares and one (1)
warrant issued free of charge for every sixteen (16) shares held. The
subscription price is SEK 3.02 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is November 7,
2022.Provided that the EGM approves the rights issue, NASDAQ Derivatives
Markets will carry out a recalculation of options, regular and gross return
forwards/futures in Fingerprint Cards (FINGB). 

For further information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1098589
FINGERPRINT CARDS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.