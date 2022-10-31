NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in Fingerprint Cards due to rights issue (257/22)

The following information is based on a press release from Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprint Cards) published on October 31, 2022. The Board of Directors of Fingerprint Cards has proposed that the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), scheduled for November 2, 2022, approves a rights issue of units whereby shareholders are entitled to five (5) new shares and one (1) warrant issued free of charge for every sixteen (16) shares held. The subscription price is SEK 3.02 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is November 7, 2022.Provided that the EGM approves the rights issue, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a recalculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Fingerprint Cards (FINGB). For further information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1098589