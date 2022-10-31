Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2022) - The Montreal-based software solutions company that helps organizations digitize, Baton, has launched an updated version of its sustainability simulation. Through this version of its gamified software adoption tool, users are able to experience being in charge of sustainability targets within an organization. This involves, for instance, keeping tabs on carbon emissions and maintaining a balance between profit and sustainability.

Currently, SAP software is widely used by a variety of companies and organizations as a solution to logistics and operations issues. It is becoming increasingly important across a number of sectors, yet it requires extensive training in order to be able to utilize it to its maximum impact. Baton accelerates the learning process through its simulated scenarios, which enables firms and their teams to compete against one another, while learning how to get the most out of the SAP software.

Senior officials from Baton highlight the array of new and improved features in the updated version of its sustainability simulation, which places users in a position where they need to make operational decisions, pertaining to aspects of the business such as supplier selection, and transportation.

There are three different versions of Baton's ERPsim Sustainability scenario - Short, Standard and Advanced - challenging participants to manage companies that produce and sell energy drinks or milk products.. In doing so, they learn how to measure carbon emissions through the SAP Product Footprint Management solution, as well as gaining experience using Machine Learning bots, real-time analytics and cloud integration.

For instance, a key aspect of this updated scenario is considering the emissions involved in the transportation of the goods in the supply chain. In 2020, transportation constituted 27% of the US' overall tally of greenhouse gas emissions. Since 1970, total Carbon Dioxide emissions have increased by 90%, and Biden has committed to reducing the US' greenhouse gas output by 50-52% by 2030. He has also reiterated his objective of reaching net-zero emissions by the midpoint of the century.

While there is still yet to be a federally imposed carbon tax across the US, many expect this to be introduced in the coming years, with a number of states having already introduced carbon pricing schemes that take into account emissions within their territory.

Through the SAP's automation software, users in the simulation are able to see real-time statistics and figures relating to their operational decisions. The objective is to provide them with a comprehensive insight into their operations, and Baton is facilitating this through its updated, gamified sustainability simulation. 90% of employees underline that they feel more productive when using gamification strategies, while overall employee satisfaction also increases by as much as 89% in a gamified workplace.

"Sustainability is rightly being pushed towards the forefront of business leaders' minds, both from a moral standpoint and from a profitability perspective, given the prospective introduction of carbon tariffs and taxes. Baton's new version of the ERPsim Sustainability scenario effectively trains members of companies and organizations how to use SAP software in order to better manage their emissions and overall carbon footprint," emphasizes Guy Couillard, CEO of Baton Simulations.

