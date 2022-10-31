Anzeige
Montag, 31.10.2022
WKN: A3DJSG ISIN: FI4000513437 Ticker-Symbol:  
Lang & Schwarz
31.10.22
15:37 Uhr
15,675 Euro
-15,675
-100,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.10.2022 | 15:05
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Evli Plc: Evli's subsidiary EAB Fund Management Ltd merged into Evli Fund Management Company Ltd on October 31, 2022

EVLI PLC PRESS RELEASE OCTOBER 31, 2022 at 4.00 p.m. (EET/EEST)

As planned and in accordance with its previous announcement, Evli Plc executed the merger of its wholly owned subsidiary EAB Fund Management Ltd into Evli Fund Management Company Ltd on October 31, 2022. The merger aims to simplify Evli Plc's group structure.

The merger has been approved by the Boards of Directors of the fund management companies and implemented on October 31, 2022.

The merger does not require any action from clients.

Evli Plc


For more information:

Juho Mikola, CFO, Evli Plc, tel: +358 40 717 8888, juho.mikola@evli.com


Evli Plc

We see wealth as an engine to drive progress. We draw on our heritage, broad expertise and Nordic values to grow and manage wealth for institutions, corporations and private persons in a responsible way.

We are the leading asset manager in Finland* offering a broad range of services including mutual funds, asset management and capital markets services, alternative investment products, equity research, share plan design and administration as well as Corporate Finance services. Responsible investing is integrated in every investment decision and our expertise is widely acknowledged by our clients. Evli has Finland's best expertise in responsible investment**.

Evli Group employs around 250 professionals and Evli has a total of EUR 14.4 billion in client assets under management (net 9/2022). Evli Plc's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

*Kantar Prospera External Asset Management Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, Kantar Prospera Private Banking 2019, 2020 Finland **SFR Scandinavian Financial Research Institutional Investment Services Finland 2021.


Distribution: Main media, www.evli.com


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
