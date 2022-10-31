Evli Plc: Evli's subsidiary EAB Fund Management Ltd merged into Evli Fund Management Company Ltd on October 31, 2022

EVLI PLC PRESS RELEASE OCTOBER 31, 2022 at 4.00 p.m. (EET/EEST)



As planned and in accordance with its previous announcement, Evli Plc executed the merger of its wholly owned subsidiary EAB Fund Management Ltd into Evli Fund Management Company Ltd on October 31, 2022. The merger aims to simplify Evli Plc's group structure.

The merger has been approved by the Boards of Directors of the fund management companies and implemented on October 31, 2022.

The merger does not require any action from clients.

For more information:

Juho Mikola, CFO, Evli Plc, tel: +358 40 717 8888, juho.mikola@evli.com





