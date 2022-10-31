Tampa, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2022) - Psilera is proud to sponsor this year's Wonderland Miami brought to you by Microdose. The conference, labeled as The world's largest Psychedelic Medicine Business Event, runs November 3rd through 5th at the Mana Wynwood Convention Center in the heart of Miami.





Psilera Bronze Sponsor at Wonderland

Award winning co-founders Dr. Jackie von Salm and Dr. Chris Witowski will be available at their exhibition booth (B1) to answer questions and discuss the future of psychedelic drug development. The booth will also feature interactive visual displays of the power of computational chemistry with a chance to win original atomic artwork from Psilera's Third Eye computing platform.

Friday November 4th offers two unique opportunities to engage with the Psilera team and ethos.

Hear featured speaker CSO Dr. Jackie von Salm engage with fellow panelists Dr. David Roberson and Zachary Haigney during their discussion "Using Machine Learning to Accelerate Discovery in Mental Health" at 11:20 am EST on the Second Stage. Read her thoughts on the subject in the recent National Geographic article "Why Scientists Want to Create Psychedelics that Give Better Trips."

article "Why Scientists Want to Create Psychedelics that Give Better Trips." See the psychedelic inspired artwork of live painting artist Mysterylias as he creates a collaborative Wonderland themed piece with the help of our scientists and fellow conference attendees.

Psilera and its team members are nominated for a total of 7 awards in this year's Microdose Awards. Be sure to help Psilera earn the award for DMT Company of the Year for the second year in a row. Other categories include: Company of the Year, Psilocybin Company of the Year, Platform Company of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year (Chris Witowski), Innovator of the Year (Jackie von Salm), and Academic of the Year (Jackie von Salm). Cast your vote today.

Go down the rabbit hole with Psilera and usher in a new era of mindful medicine. For more information on Wonderland and to buy tickets to attend, please visit the website.

About Psilera:

Psilera leverages a world-class scientific and pharmaceutical team that reexamines and repurposes psychotropic natural products into effective and accessible patient-centric treatments. The proprietary Psilera Third EyeTM computing platform is used to optimize next-generation neurological drugs at the atomic level.

About Wonderland:

After a successful year of over 20 industry-leading virtual conferences, including Psychedelic Capital and the Molecular Masterclass series, Wonderland: Miami will offer the industry a unique in-person convergence of business, science, music, and emerging technologies. Fostering creative and professional growth, Wonderland: Miami is the premier destination for the psychedelic medicine industry. The event is a thought-leadership platform and an opportunity to connect with influential leaders in science, policy, and business. It will also act as a launching pad for innovative content connected to the psychedelic medicine space, with musical showcases and documentary screenings, providing compelling entertainment and collaboration opportunities for attendees.

About Microdose:

Microdose is your guide to the business of psychedelics. We distribute and create the most compelling content, financial analysis, engaging events, and ground-breaking education to drive the psychedelics industry into the forefront of modern medicine. We are the largest media company in the space. We have organized and hosted over 20 industry-leading virtual conferences. At this point, our Psychedelic Capital and the Molecular Masterclass conferences have hosted 400+ speakers and 60+ sponsors, welcoming 14K+ people from 140+ countries around the world.

Psilera media contact details: Katie DeMarsh

Katie@psilera.com

Microdose contact details: Kristina Spionjak

Kristina@microdose.buzz

