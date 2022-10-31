Meet The 2022 Third Quarter 941 Deadline For Your Business Or Clients With TaxBandits

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2022 / Today is the deadline for businesses to file payroll tax Form 941 with the IRS. This form must be filed and appropriate IRS payments should be made by businesses that pay wages to their employees and withhold taxes. This typically includes Medicare, social security, and income taxes. For employers that are filing at the last minute today, TaxBandits offers an excellent and efficient e-file solution.

To avoid any potential, unwanted IRS penalties, businesses are required to file their forms accurately by midnight tonight, October 31, 2022.

TaxBandits is an IRS-authorized e-file provider of many IRS business tax forms, including Form 941, Form 941-PR , Form 941-SS , and Form 941 Schedule R . With time-saving features, a user-friendly filing process, and competitive pricing, TaxBandits can easily accommodate business owners, tax professionals, and service providers that are seeking an easier option for filing their 94x Series forms.

Meet your Form 941 deadline by taking advantage of the following advanced features from TaxBandits:

Bulk Upload Template

Form 941 Schedule B for semi-weekly depositors

Schedule R for CPEOs, PEOs, and 3504 reporting agents

Volume-based prepaid credits

Built-in 941 Worksheets

Automatic Tax Calculations

Error checks using the IRS Business Rules

Easy e-signature options (Online Signature PIN or Form 8453-EMP)

When asked about today's 941 deadline, CEO and Co-founder of TaxBandits, Agie Sundaram, responded by stating, "TaxBandits offers an industry-leading e-file solution for businesses and tax professionals of all sizes. Given that today is the deadline, our team will be working hard to ensure that our clients meet their deadlines and have an excellent e-filing experience with us."

To begin e-filing Form 941 for the third quarter of 2022, create your free account today at www.taxbandits.com .

About TaxBandits

The 1099 and W-2 experts! TaxBandits is a SOC 2 Certified, IRS-authorized e-file provider of Forms 1099 , W-2, 1095, Form 940 , 941, and W-9, offering solutions for businesses, service providers, and tax professionals of every shape and size.

About SPAN Enterprises

SPAN Enterprises is the parent company of TaxBandits and various other business management and e-filing applications. SPAN Enterprises proves that big ideas grow in small towns in the small city of Rock Hill, SC.

With existing Business Management and E-filing Applications such as TruckLogics, ExpressTruckTax, and ExpressTaxExempt, SPAN Enterprises is at the forefront of innovative applications. Learn more at https://www.spanenterprises.com/ .

For any media inquiries, please reach out to Stephanie Glanville, Content Writer at stephanie@spanenterprises.com .

SOURCE: TaxBandits

