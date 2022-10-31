Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 31.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Wichtige News! Turnaround eingeleitet und Rallye getriggert?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MWMF ISIN: GB00B12WC938 Ticker-Symbol: CPD 
Frankfurt
31.10.22
08:02 Uhr
0,014 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CADOGAN PETROLEUM PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CADOGAN PETROLEUM PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
31.10.2022 | 16:04
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cadogan Petroleum Plc - Notice of GM

Cadogan Petroleum Plc - Notice of GM

PR Newswire

London, October 31

31 October 2022

Cadogan Petroleum Plc

("Cadogan" or the "Company")

Proposed Change of Name and General Meeting

Cadogan Petroleum plc ("Cadogan"), an independent, diversified oil & gas company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange, announces that it intends to change its name to Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc. The directors believe that the change of name will more closely align the Company with its strategy to expand activities beyond the oil and gas sector to new forms of energy which have a reduced impact on the environment.

The proposed change of name, in order to take effect, requires shareholders to pass a special resolution at a general meeting of the Company. A notice of general meeting to propose the change of name, as well as another resolution to update the Company's articles of association, was mailed to the Company's shareholders today and is available for download from the Investor Centre section on the Company's website www.cadoganpetroleum.com.

A copy of the Notice of General Meeting and Proxy Form are being submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism.

The General Meeting will be held on 17thNovember 2022 at 11.00 a.m. at the offices of Shakespeare Martineau LLP, 60 Gracechurch Street, London, EC3V 0HR.

-ENDS-

For further information, please contact:

Cadogan Petroleum plc
Fady KhalloufChief Executive Officerfady.khallouf@cadoganpetroleum.com
Ben HarberCompany Secretary+44 0207 264 4366
CADOGAN PETROLEUM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.