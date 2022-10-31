Cadogan Petroleum Plc - Notice of GM

31 October 2022

Cadogan Petroleum Plc

("Cadogan" or the "Company")

Proposed Change of Name and General Meeting

Cadogan Petroleum plc ("Cadogan"), an independent, diversified oil & gas company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange, announces that it intends to change its name to Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc. The directors believe that the change of name will more closely align the Company with its strategy to expand activities beyond the oil and gas sector to new forms of energy which have a reduced impact on the environment.

The proposed change of name, in order to take effect, requires shareholders to pass a special resolution at a general meeting of the Company. A notice of general meeting to propose the change of name, as well as another resolution to update the Company's articles of association, was mailed to the Company's shareholders today and is available for download from the Investor Centre section on the Company's website www.cadoganpetroleum.com.

A copy of the Notice of General Meeting and Proxy Form are being submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism.

The General Meeting will be held on 17thNovember 2022 at 11.00 a.m. at the offices of Shakespeare Martineau LLP, 60 Gracechurch Street, London, EC3V 0HR.

