Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: Nasdaq Announces Price Changes for Structured Bond Listings

Markets Impacted: Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki & Nasdaq Stockholm What you need to know: Effective January 1, 2023, Nasdaq will make fee adjustments to listings of structured bonds. The change involves changing the listing feed for Structured Products in Stockholm, Copenhagen and Helsinki respectively. A new approval fee for approval of Offering Circular is applied, the registration fee is increased, and the annual fee model is amended. Where can I find additional information? The Relevant Price Lists are available here: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/listing-of-debt-instruments For questions regarding this notice please contact louise.rosendahl@nasdaq.com.