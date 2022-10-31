Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 31.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Wichtige News! Turnaround eingeleitet und Rallye getriggert?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
31.10.2022 | 16:05
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: Nasdaq Announces Price Changes for Structured Bond Listings

Markets Impacted: Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki & Nasdaq Stockholm


What you need to know:
Effective January 1, 2023, Nasdaq will make fee adjustments to listings of
structured bonds. The change involves changing the listing feed for Structured
Products in Stockholm, Copenhagen and Helsinki respectively. A new approval fee
for approval of Offering Circular is applied, the registration fee is
increased, and the annual fee model is amended. 

Where can I find additional information?
The Relevant Price Lists are available here:
https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/listing-of-debt-instruments 

For questions regarding this notice please contact louise.rosendahl@nasdaq.com.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.