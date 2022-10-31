Renalytix plc: Renalytix Reports Full Year Fiscal 2022 Results

LONDON and SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renalytix plc (NASDAQ: RNLX), (LSE: RENX) an artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostics company, focused on optimizing clinical management of kidney disease to drive improved patient outcomes and advance value-based care, announces its full year results for the twelve months ended 30 June 2022.



Highlights (includes post-period events):

Regulatory & Reimbursement

New commercial coverage in fiscal year 2022; 28 private insurance and network provider contracts now executed to date including: Largest private payer in Illinois with 8.1 million members Largest independent provider network in the tristate North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia area, with over 100,000 health care providers in-network

Achieved Medicare payment for KidneyIntelX through the individual claims review (ICR) process based on our Medicare clinical lab fee schedule (CLFS) pricing of $950 per test

33 state Medicaid programs contracted to date

Continued data generation and analysis reinforcing the benefits of KidneyIntelX as part of collaborative De Novo process with the FDA, with anticipation that the agency's review is nearing completion. Data supports significant breakthrough in risk stratification for patients with diabetic kidney disease

Commercial & Partnerships

Sales and medical affairs support buildout across core, strategically-focused market channels: Deployed sales directors and representatives targeting large hospital systems, provider networks and independent primary care physicians, and veterans' hospitals Added VP of Medical Affairs to support KidneyIntelX physician onboarding, education, and test ordering Deployed market access and health systems partnership personnel to drive expansion Developed comprehensive physician and patient marketing and education material



Launch of myIntelX provider access portal for simplified, decentralized on-line ordering of KidneyIntelX

Partnered with Singing River Health System to deploy KidneyIntelX informed care management to improve kidney health in individuals across the Mississippi Gulf Coast with type 2 diabetes and early-stage chronic kidney disease

Partnered with St. Joseph's Health, based in Syracuse, NY and part of the Trinity Health System, for KidneyIntelX deployment and to advance value-based care

Progressed through layers of vendor approval at several VA hospitals as part of nationwide 10-year payment contract from the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA), with initial test orders and pre-payments received

Joint program with American Diabetes Association® to improve overall kidney health in patients with type 2 diabetes in the United States

Kidney disease education programs in partnership with the National Kidney Foundation

Continued KidneyIntelX testing volume growth

Growth in number of active physicians ordering KidneyIntelX



Clinical & Validation

Published data in the American Journal of Nephrology in which KidneyIntelX successfully monitored patient response to new drug therapy in 1,325 multinational clinical trial cohort patients

KidneyIntelX showed ability to assess risk of heart failure hospitalization and death in large international diabetic kidney disease patient cohort (published in Kidney360)

Peer-reviewed publication in Journal of Medical Economics supporting payer coverage for early-stage risk assessment and care management in the primary care office; projecting significant five-year savings from KidneyIntelX testing at primary care level

Data results published in American Journal of Managed Care supporting adoption and clinical utility of KidneyIntelX; 98% of 401 primary care physicians surveyed confirmed KidneyIntelX has value as a risk decision tool

Multiple data presentations at the American Diabetes Association (ADA) 82nd Scientific Sessions® meeting, including one showing KidneyIntelX testing in 1,112 adult diabetic kidney disease (DKD) patients at Mount Sinai Health System showed utility in driving guideline appropriate use of therapies, including SGLT-2 inhibitors and RAAS inhibitor use, and timely consultation to specialists in high-risk patients

World Congress of Nephrology data showing KidneyIntelX predicted the future rate of decline in kidney function compared with current standard diagnostics in patients with early-stage chronic kidney disease and type 2 diabetes

Ongoing clinical studies at Wake Forest / Atrium Health and Mount Sinai Health System substantiating clinical utility of KidneyIntelX



Finance & Operations

Commercial development progress with annual revenue growth

Completion of $30.0 million equity and convertible note financing package ($26.8 million gross proceeds)

Cost rationalization enacted at end of period reducing annualized spend by over $12 million with review of other cost-savings opportunities ongoing

Salt Lake and New York laboratories operating to most rigorous audited standards; CLIA, CAP, ISO, and U.S. Food and Drug Administration audit compliant

The Group had cash on hand of $41.3m (FY21: $65.2m).



Current Quarter

Operational progress continued into the first quarter of fiscal 2023 with over a record 1,200 tests performed

More than 80% of these were billable, yielding approximately $1.0 million revenue for the quarter

Investors are advised to read the results for the 12 months ended 30 June 2022, which have been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under Form 20-F concurrently with this results announcement.

KidneyIntelX, is a first-of-kind solution that enables early-stage DKD progression risk assessment by combining diverse data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics, and personalized patient data from electronic health record, or EHR, systems, and employs a proprietary algorithm to generate a unique patient risk score. This patient risk score enables prediction of progressive kidney function decline in CKD, allowing physicians and healthcare systems to optimize the allocation of treatments and clinical resources to patients at highest risk.

CHAIRMAN & CEO'S JOINT STATEMENT

We are pleased to present our annual report for the twelve months ended 30 June 2022 for Renalytix plc.

Our path to success is focused on five major items:

Achieving "super-majority" insurance coverage in key regional markets including New York, Illinois and the Carolinas; Continuing to publish on our growing real-world evidence of KidneyIntelX effectiveness; FDA De Novo marketing authorization for KidneyIntelX; Revenue growth from sequential onboarding of physicians, networks, and hospitals in new locations; and Continuing to lower net expense to maintain cash availability into the first half of fiscal 2024



We are making strong progress and expect to meet or exceed each of these items.

Achieving "super-majority" insurance coverage in key regional markets including New York, Illinois and the Carolinas

We expect to cross the threshold of "super-majority" coverage in different key markets over the next several months. We consider a super-majority as greater than 70% of patients with diabetes and kidney disease having insurance coverage for KidneyIntelX testing in a major population region, such as New York City or metropolitan Chicago. Establishing Medicare and Medicaid payment are two crucial pieces as collectively they provide insurance for an estimated 60-70 percent of the KidneyIntelX eligible patient population. We recently reported that we have secured payment for KidneyIntelX testing by Medicare through claims submitted to National Government Services (NGS), the Medicare Administrative Contractor covering our New York laboratory. This is in addition to KidneyIntelX claims now being paid by Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, Blue Cross Blue Shield and other commercial insurance providers.

The Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) system, covering over 114 million members or 1 in 3 Americans, is also core to our 2023 growth strategy. To date, we are pleased to have KidneyIntelX coverage declared by BCBS Illinois (8.1 million members), and Wellmark BCBS (South Dakota and Iowa with two million members). We have always viewed insurance reimbursement as the most significant hurdle to KidneyIntelX adoption and consider our building success in securing Medicare, Medicaid and BCBS payment to be unusually rapid this early in a company's commercial diagnostic lifecycle. Our expected KidneyIntelX contracted pricing remains at $950, in line with our distinct Medicare CLFS pricing.

Continuing to publish on our growing real-world evidence of KidneyIntelX effectiveness

Published utility study results showed that primary care physicians using KidneyIntelX are six times more likely to prescribe advanced medication to their high-risk patients in early-stage kidney disease where the opportunity to prevent significant kidney damage or kidney failure is greatest. In these studies, the same physician using KidneyIntelX was also three times more likely to make a timely referral to a specialist and three times more likely to initiate more aggressive anti-hypertensive (blood pressure control) strategies.

In other words, these real-world results support that KidneyIntelX is driving behavior change at primary care for high-risk patients - the key to altering the tide on kidney disease progression and reducing dialysis. We expect additional results from our multi-year real-world evidence programs will be in print during the 2nd quarter of fiscal 2023.

FDA De Novo marketing authorization for KidneyIntelX

We continue to work closely and constructively with the FDA on our De Novo Breakthrough Device authorization submission. Notably, we have provided additional comprehensive data which further confirms the performance of KidneyIntelX in risk discrimination for patients with diabetic kidney disease. We now believe we are approaching the completion of the De Novo regulatory process and while there is no guarantee of success until FDA has made its final determination, we are optimistic based on both the quality of analytic and clinical evidence provided and the high level of engagement we have had with the FDA. Our current expectations are for a decision to be made in calendar Q1 2023 but there can be no guarantee on this timescale.

Revenue growth from sequential onboarding of physicians and hospitals in new locations

We expect revenue test volume will continue to increase through the balance of fiscal year 2023 with increased contribution from different market channels. At Mount Sinai Health System alone, we have now generated nearly 5,000 KidneyIntelX patient results including 835 in the quarter ended June 2022 (Q4 of FY22), and another 974 in the most recent post-period quarter ended September 2022 (Q1 of FY23).

We issued over 1,200 patient KidneyIntelX test reports in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 (ended September 30), which is double the testing rate from a year earlier. With expanded insurance coverage, a growing number of these tests are now billable and revenue recognizable within 30 days.

Continuing to lower net expense

We have continued to reduce Company overhead with a keen eye toward advancing our best commercial opportunities - primarily regions with super-majority insurance coverage in the short term. As stated in August, we have taken action to lower annual expenditures by over $12 million through program, vendor and employee reductions, with additional opportunities to reduce expenditures under review.

In fiscal 2023, the fundamental goals are clear;

building on diversified testing volume

securing broad insurance coverage;

continued evidence of real-world benefit of KidneyIntelX use in the clinic; and

FDA authorization.

The early-stage kidney health market remains wide open, and we believe Renalytix is in a position to alter the cost landscape and maintain better health for some 15 million Americans with diabetes and kidney disease.

Operational Progress

In the year ended 30 June 2022 ("FY22") and the immediate post-period, the Company saw KidneyIntelX expand within the Mount Sinai Health System and launch at Wake Forest Baptist Health, CDPHP, VA medical centers and among independent primary care physicians.

A full electronic health record (EHR) integrated deployment of KidneyIntelX with population health support in the Mount Sinai Health System has now yielded actionable reports on nearly 5,000 patients and growing. Utility results from our first real-world deployment at scale is yielding key evidence of the benefits of KidneyIntelX, particularly at the all-important primary care level. Patients and doctors are now clearly seeing benefits in the short-term from advanced risk assessment and follow-on action early in the disease cycle. Our experience with our physician-led health insurance partner, Capital District Physicians' Health Plan (CDPHP), in upstate New York has been equally robust.

Implementing with the veterans' affairs (VA) medical system has been slower than planned due to the complexities in introducing a new test and integrating its use into the VA system. However, we have now begun to overcome implementation hurdles and are beginning to see an increasing number of orders and corresponding testing volumes. We remain convinced that KidneyIntelX will play an important role nationally in the VA system which serves an estimated one million veterans with diabetes and kidney disease. Again, insurance coverage remains in place with a nationwide 10-year government insurance contract for KidneyIntelX payment throughout the VA system.

Expert experience is reflected in the design of the KidneyIntelX test report and the newly launched product website: www.kidneyintelx.com. We believe our education and support program will be an important resource to help inform and improve care for early-stage DKD patients and support future hospital system deployments of KidneyIntelX in the United States and abroad, which we believe could be achieved more rapidly as a result of the knowledge we have derived from our hospital system implementations to date.

Financing

In July 2019, we raised gross proceeds of $17.3 million in a follow-on financing on the AIM market, and in July 2020, we raised an additional $85.1 million in gross proceeds through an offering and concurrent dual-listing on the Nasdaq Global Market in the U.S.

In March 2022, we announced the completion of a financing package yielding $26.8 million in gross proceeds for the Company. The financing included an $8.8 million equity subscription plus $21.2 million principal amount of convertible bonds (net cash proceeds of $18 million). We are pleased to have achieved the financing in an extremely challenging capital market environment, which we believe illustrates the strength of our kidney disease testing, monitoring and informed care advantages.

Clinical Evidence

Over the past few years, we have published and presented validation, utility and health economics data supporting KidneyIntelX adoption. Of particular note is the growing body of real-world utility evidence building on KidneyIntelX clinical reporting in different institutions through several thousand patients. Examples of published evidence includes:

Initial Forum Cohort Findings Publication ADA 81st Scientific Sessions

2020 Mount Sinai & UPenn

(n=1,146) KidneyIntelX more accurately predicted progressive kidney function decline and kidney failure than clinical metrics alone Diabetologia

2021;64, 1504-1515 NKF Spring Clinical Meeting 2020 Simulation in patients with DKD stages 1-3b

(n=100,000) Analyses supported payer coverage for early-stage risk assessment and care management in the primary care office; projects significant savings from KidneyIntelX testing at primary care Journal of Medical Economics

2021;24:972-982 ADA 82nd Scientific Sessions 2021



CANVAS

(n=1,325) KidneyIntelX algorithm published in Diabetologia and currently deployed commercially accurately predicted progression of DKD in this multinational clinical trial cohort American Journal of Nephrology 2022;53:21-31 ISN World Congress of Nephrology 2021 CANVAS

(n=1,026) KidneyIntelX can be effective at monitoring therapeutic response and improvements in kidney health over time in adults with type 2 diabetes and DKD American Journal of Nephrology 2022;53:21-31 NKF Spring Clinical Meetings 2021 PCPs

(n=401) KidneyIntelX test had greater relative importance than albuminuria and eGFR to PCPs in making treatment decisions and was second only to eGFR for nephrologist referrals. American Journal of Managed Care 2022;28:In Press ASN Kidney Week 2021 Mount Sinai RWE Cohort KidneyIntelX testing enhanced patient understanding about kidney disease and revealed

substantial motivation to take appropriate actions and receive further education for their

kidney health. Journal of the American Society of Nephrology

32: 2021 ISN World Congress of Nephrology

2022 Sinai/Penn

(n=1,146) KidneyIntelX provided robust prognostic information for future eGFR trajectories and adverse kidney outcomes beyond prior ascertainment of baseline kidney function, injury, or historical kidney function trajectories. Kidney International Reports

2022; 7, S1-S436 ADA 83rd Scientific Sessions 2022 CANVAS

(n=1,325) KidneyIntelX provided risk stratification for a triple composite end point that included not only the kidney-specific outcome of progression, but also clinically relevant outcomes of hospitalizations for heart failure and all-cause mortality, even after adjusting for several other risk factors for these outcomes. Kidney360

2022, 3;1599-1602 ADA 83rd Scientific Sessions 2022 Mount Sinai RWE Cohort

(n=1,112) KidneyIntelX showed utility in driving guideline appropriate use of therapies, including SGLT-2 inhibitors and RAAS inhibitor use, and timely consultation to specialists in high-risk patients. Pending ASN Kidney Week 2022 Systematic Review and Meta-analysis

(n=129 studies) Systematic review and meta-analysis to summarize the prognostic value of preclinical plasma and urine biomarkers for CKD outcomes (incident CKD, CKD progression, or incident ESKD), including 129 studies in the meta-analysis. Pooled risk ratios (RRs) and 95% confidence intervals (Cis) among some of the most studied CKD biomarkers were 2.17 (1.91 to 2.47) for TNFR1 (31 studies); 2.07 (95% CI, 1.82 to 2.34) for TNFR2 (23 studies); 1.51 (95% CI, 1.38 to 1.66) for KIM-1 (18 studies). Journal of the American Society of Nephrology

2022, 33:1657-1672 ADA - American Diabetes Association; NKF - National Kidney Foundation; ASN - American Society of Nephrology; ISN - International Society of Nephrology; RWE - Real world evidence; DKD - diabetic kidney disease

Intellectual Property

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office allowed claims extending the use of one of KidneyIntelX's primary blood biomarkers, sTNFR1, to all patients with diabetes to determine an increased risk of developing progressive kidney disease or kidney failure. We have also completed rights to additional patent applications for use with KidneyIntelX. We continue to build out our intellectual property portfolio and are actively evaluating in-licensing opportunities that will enhance our competitive product positioning.

Current Trading & Outlook

Building KidneyIntelX into a standard of care in the United States and a global market with 850 million people with chronic kidney disease requires extensive data production, regulatory approvals, physician and patient education, and of course, comprehensive reimbursement. While it sometimes seems this set of milestones takes a long time to accomplish, we are reminded that Renalytix is still a young company that received its first funding less than four years ago. To have achieved real insurance coverage for KidneyIntelX testing in the complex U.S. market in such a short time we believe is extraordinary. We believe that since the data is comprehensive and showing clear benefit, acceleration of adoption is likely to continue to occur. The social need could not be higher to establish innovative preventative medicine strategies such as KidneyIntelX at the front-end of diabetes and kidney disease.

Operational progress continued into the first quarter of fiscal 2023 with over 1,200 tests performed. More than 80% of these were billable, yielding about $1.0 million revenue for the quarter. These are record amounts for us in quarterly testing volumes and revenue.

We greatly appreciate the patience and continued support of our shareholders through these unusual times.

Financial Review

The results presented cover FY22. The presentational currency for Renalytix plc and its subsidiaries (together, the "Group") is the United States Dollar.

Income Statement

Revenue

The Group recognized a total of $2.9 million in revenue in the financial year ended 30 June 2022 ("FY22") which was comprised of $2.7m in revenue related to testing services as well as $0.2 million related to pharmaceutical services revenue.

Cost of Sales

The cost of sales associated with the services performed and commercial testing revenue was $2.1 million for FY22.

Administrative Costs

During FY22, administrative expenses totaled $58.3 million (financial year ended 30 June 2021 ("FY21"): $33.3 million). The major items of expenditure were general and administrative costs of which included $27.6 million in employee- related costs (FY21: $13.8 million), $12.9 million in subcontractors, legal, accounting, and other professional fees (FY21: $9.1 million), $6.4 million in external R&D Services, lab supplies and lab services(FY21: $1.4 million), $4.6 million in insurance (FY21: $4.6 million), $2.1 million in depreciation and amortization (FY21: $2.1 million), $1.9 million in marketing and public relations (FY21: $0.9 million), $1.7 in IT related costs (FY21: $0.6 million), $0.5 million in office related expenses including rent(FY21: $0.3 million), $0.3 million in stock exchange listing and filing fees (FY21: $0.2 million) and $0.3 million in other expenses (FY21: $0.3 million.

Gain (loss) on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

The Company accounts for the investment in Verici Dx equity securities at fair value, with changes in fair value recognized in the income statement. During the year ended 30 June 2022, we recorded a loss of $5.9 million to adjust the Verici Dx investment to fair value. During the year ended 30 June 2021, we recorded a gain of $6.5 million to adjust the Verici Dx investment to fair value.

Fair value adjustment of convertible debt

We elected to account for the convertible notes at fair value with qualifying changes in fair value recognized through the statements of operations until the notes are settled. This excludes fair value adjustments related to instrument-specific credit risk, which are recognized in OCI. For the year ended 30 June 2022, we recorded a gain of $4.0 million to adjust the convertible notes to fair value. There was no fair value adjustment for the year ended 30 June 2021 as we had not issued convertible debt at that time.

Finance Income (Expense)

Finance income (expense) consists of foreign exchange gains or losses. During the year ended 30 June 2022, we recognized a foreign currency gain of $9.6 million due to exchange rate fluctuations on transactions denominated in a currency other than our functional currency. During the year ended 30 June 2021, we recognized foreign currency losses of $8.8 million.

Balance Sheet

Inventory

Inventory consists of consumable materials used by the labs to carry out KidneyIntelX tests. During FY22, inventory levels increased due to purchases as the Company prepares for increased KidneyIntelX testing volumes. Inventory on hand at 30 June 2022 totaled $1.2 million (FY21: $0.4 million).

Fixed Assets

Property, plant, and equipment consists of laboratory equipment being used to support testing and product development activities. At 30 June 2022, the Company held $1.3 million in net property, plant, and equipment (FY21: $1.1 million).

Intangible Assets

The Group held $14.0 million net book value of intangible assets held at 30 June 2022 (FY20: $18.0 million) includes payments made primarily to Mount Sinai for license and patent costs for the intellectual property underlying KidneyIntelX, as well as amounts capitalized as development costs. Intangible assets also include the value of the biomarker business purchased (in exchange for ordinary shares in the Company) from EKF. Intangible assets increased period over period due to capitalized software and the impact of foreign exchange translation at period end.

Investment in Verici

At the end of FY22 the Group held 9,831,681 shares in Verici Dx, the fair value of the investment in Verici Dx was $2.7 million at 30 June 2021 (FY20: $9.3 million)

Convertible Note

In April 2022, the Company issued amortizing senior convertible bonds with a principal amount $21.2 million due in April 2027 (the "Bonds"). The Bonds were issued at 85% par value with total net proceeds of $18.0 million. The Company elected to account for the Bonds at fair value. At 30 June 2022, the Bonds had a fair value of $12.3 million.

Cash

The Group had cash on hand of $41.3m (FY21: $65.2m). Cash and equivalents are held in several deposit accounts in the US ($12.7m), UK ($28.3m) and IRE ($0.3m). Our expenditure plans remain sufficiently adaptable to align with available resources.





9. Reconciliation of IFRS to U.S. GAAP

Since Renalytix initial listing on Nasdaq, the Company has followed accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ('US GAAP'), both for internal as well as external purposes. The information below is unaudited and does not form part of the statutory accounts.

Renalytix Form 20-F, which is based on US GAAP, contains differences from its Annual Report, which is based on IFRS. The Form 20-F and Annual Report will be available on the Company's website (www.renalytix.com) once filed. In order to help readers to understand the difference between the Group's two sets of financial statements, Renalytix has provided, on a voluntary basis, a reconciliation from IFRS to U.S. GAAP as follows:

Balance Sheet

(in thousands except share and per share amounts)

GAAP

As at

30 June 2022 IFRS

As at

30 June 2022 GAAP vs IFRS

Difference Assets Cash $ 41,333 $ 41,333 $ - Accounts receivable 901 901 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,445 2,453 (8 ) (a) Note receivable - Kantaro 75 75 - Property, plant and equipment, net 2,558 1,368 1,190 (b) Intangibles, net - 14,020 (14,020 ) (c) Investment in Verici 2,744 2,744 - Investment in Kantaro 9 9 - Right of use asset 355 (355 ) (d) Total assets 50,065 63,258 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current Liabilities: Note payable - current 4,660 4,660 Accounts payable 2,459 7,281 (266 ) (e) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 3,060 - Accrued expenses - related party 1,496 - Current lease liability - 163 (163 ) (d) Payable to Kantaro - current 55 55 Deferred Revenue 46 46 Total current liabilities 11,776 12,205 Note payable - noncurrent 7,682 7,682 Noncurrent lease liabilities - 202 (202 ) (d) Total Liabilities 19,458 20,089 Stockholders' (deficit) equity: Ordinary shares, £0.10 nominal value: 56,011,831 shares authorized; 20,000,000 and 53,816,134 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2018 and 2019, respectively 228 241 13 (f) Additional paid in capital 164,012 97,398 (66,614 ) (g) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (915 ) (1,509 ) (594 ) (h) Accumulated deficit (132,718 ) (52,961 ) 79,757 (i) Total stockholders' (deficit) equity 30,607 43,169 Total liabilities and stockholders' (deficit) equity 50,065 63,258

(a) Represents other immaterial presentation differences between US GAAP & IFRS

(b) Differences is attributable to capitalized software costs which are recorded as property and equipment under U.S. GAAP and Intangibles under IFRS.

(c) Under IFRS, the acquisition of licenses and subsequent development efforts are capitalized and presented as intangible assets. Under U.S. GAAP, such costs are expensed as incurred until technological feasibility has been achieved or the assets are deemed to have future alternative use. In addition to capitalized software costs which are recorded as property and equipment under US GAAP and Intangibles under IFRS.

(d) Represents the adoption of IAS 17 in connection with the Company's commercial laboratory in Utah. The Company has deferred the adoption of ASC 842 under U.S. GAAP until July 1, 2022.

(e) Accounts payable and other current liabilities are presented in the aggregate within the Annual report while broken out separately on the US GAAP 6-k. Difference represents other immaterial presentation differences and audit adjustments.

(f) Represents other immaterial audit adjustments

(g) Represents cancellation of share premium account and reduction in accumulated deficit under IFRS in anticipation of a distribution of FractalDx net assets to the shareholders of Verici in prior year. In addition, stock-based compensation is recognized on a straight-line basis under U.S. GAAP and a graded vesting basis under IFRS which creates timing differences as to when expenses are recorded.

(h) Represents the difference in weighted average foreign exchange rates and spot rates used for translation of financial statements under IFRS and U.S. GAAP.

(i) Represents cancellation of share premium and reduction in accumulated deficit under IFRS in anticipation of a distribution of FractalDx net assets to the shareholders of Verici and differences noted within the Company's consolidated statement of operations and comprehensive loss.





Reconciliation of Net Loss

($ thousands)

Year ended June 2022 Net loss in accordance with IFRS (56,732 ) Deferred tax assets 7,104 (a) Stock compensation expense 2,389 (b) Amortization of intangibles 1,981 (c) Other adjustments (18 ) (e) Total adjustments 11,456 Net loss in accordance with US GAAP (45,276 )

(a) Valuation allowances are recorded to reduce deferred tax assets when it is more likely than not that a tax benefit will not be realized based on available evidence. Historically, under U.S. GAAP, a full valuation allowance has been applied. Historically, under IFRS a partial valuation allowance was applied however a full valuation allowance was booked in the current year which resulted in the increased tax expense.

(b) Stock based compensation is recognized on a straight-line basis under U.S. GAAP and a graded vesting basis under IFRS which creates timing differences as to when expenses are recorded.

(c) Amortization expense is higher on the IFRS books as a result of the higher intangible asset balance. Under IFRS, the acquisition of licenses and subsequent development efforts are capitalized and presented as intangible assets. Under U.S. GAAP, such costs are expensed as incurred until technological feasibility has been achieved or the assets are deemed to have future alternative use.

(d) This difference is attributable to the differences in accounting treatment of the distribution in specie of Verici Dx to Renalytix shareholders and subsequent deconsolidation of the Verici entity under IFRS and US GAAP.

(e) The remaining difference represents the aggregation other immaterial audit adjustments and small accounting standard difference.







