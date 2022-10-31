ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assay Market worth $390 million by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assay Market size is projected to reach USD 390 million by 2027 from USD 274 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Market is driven by factors such as global prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases and the growing awareness for early disease diagnosis, the rising use of ELISpot assays as diagnostic tool in drug hypersensitivity reaction. On the other hand, a unpermissive requirements for approval of ELISpot and FluoroSpot assay instruments and consumables is expected to limit market growth to a certain extent in the coming years. Upsurge in the cases of cancer amongst global population is anticipated to drive the ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assays Market growth. Use of FluoroSpot assays for multiple-analyte detection in single well is anticipated to propel market growth opportunities. However, availability of lack of skilled professionals is anticipated to hinder market development.





EliSpot Assay kits in the kits product segment to witness the highest shares during the forecast period."

Based on the product, Based on the product, the ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assays Market is classified into Assay Kits (By Technique - ELISpot Assay Kits, FluoroSpot Assay Kits., By Utility - Research Kits, Diagnostic Kits., By Analyte - T-cell-based Kits, B-cell-based Kits, Other Analyte Kits), Analyzers, Ancillary Products. The EliSpot Assay kits,segment is expected to dominate because of its wider application as these are widely used for research as well as diagnostic applications and the advantages in terms of high specificity and sensitivity and better detection limits as compared to other assays such as ELISA. likewise, several players are focusing on introducing new products in the market to strengthen their product offerings. These are the key factors driving the growth of the EliSpot kits in the market.

US dominates the North American ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assays Market

Based on the North America region, the ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assays Market is divided into US and Canada. US is expected to dominate the ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assays Market. rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing focus on vaccine development, rapidly increasing geriatric population, and technological advancements in ELISpot and FluoroSpot assay kits and analyzers., are the key factor driving market growth in the US.

The major players in the ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assays Market are Oxford Immunotec (UK), Cellular Technology Limited (US), Mabtech (Sweden), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Abcam plc. (UK), Bio-Techne.(US), Mikrogen Diagnostik (Germany), Autoimmun Diagnostika GmbH (Germany), U-CyTech (Netherland), and Medix Biochemica (Finland)

