Sandy Springs Slate Roofer, Braswell Construction Group, Offers Three Premium Slate Product Lines

SANDY SPRINGS, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2022 / One attribute that separates BCG from other Sandy Springs slate roofing contractors is that they are one of very few installers of Brava Roof Tile that is certified. Additionally, BCG has recently been awarded 'Brava Preferred Contractor' making this the first roofing company recognized for this honor in the state of Georgia. Once named as a 'Brava Preferred Contractor', the provider is considered among the best in the industry known for their experience and commitment to quality roofing.

More information about Brava products can be found on the company website via: https://www.braswellconstructiongroup.com/brava-roofing

Braswell Construction Group also offers Davinci Slate and is recognized as a DaVinci Masterpiece Contractor by DaVinci Roofscapes. The program, sponsored by DaVinci RoofScapes, was established to facilitate relations with select contractors in recognition of their expertise and experience in installing and maintaining DaVinci synthetic slate and shake roofing systems. This esteemed accolade and elite status of being named a DaVinci Masterpiece Contractor recognizes a heightened level of expertise and experience in installing DaVinci roofing systems. BCG has also been awarded 'project of the year winner' in both 2019 and 2021 for a stunning Gainesville, GA and Greensboro GA slate roof installation.

Known for their exceptional reputation in the world of roofing materials, DaVinci offers a long list of products that were created with homeowners in mind. "We are proud to work with a manufacturer that is so focused on the needs of homeowners," says Chris Braswell, CEO of Braswell Construction Group. DaVinci is committed to quality and the various aesthetic needs of its customers. They go above and beyond to provide tiles that last. Their Slate line is made to bring the beauty of a natural slate roof without any of the problems that come with traditional options.

At first glance, homeowners will notice the superior quality difference of the Slate line. It is created to be both versatile and commanding by bringing together an exceptional look and fit. While natural slate is more prone to physical damage, the DaVinci synthetic Slate line was made to be resilient. Natural slate can often end up with tiny fissures caused by exposure to weather like rain and hail, or from the freezing and thawing cycle that can occur throughout the seasons.

To round out the line-up of premium slate offerings, is EcoStar Slate . EcoStar was established to meet the need for a recycled synthetic alternative to natural slate roofing which led to the manufacture of their first line of synthetic product - Majestic Slate. For more than 25 years, they have been dedicated to protecting precious natural resources by offering their discerning customers products made with recycled plastic and rubber. EcoStar tiles are manufactured with a material made of up to 80% recycled post-industrial rubber and plastic.

BCG offers premium slate roofing options for customers wanting to improve the look and function of their home. The expanding category of synthetic roofing products cater to homeowners, builders, and remodelers who prefer renewable resources that come with the advantage of extreme durability and longevity yet want the look of natural slate roofs. Braswell Construction Group explains that synthetic slate roofing is a mixture of recycled rubber and plastic put into molds that are taken from real slate roofing. As contrasted to real slate roofing, this is less costly, lighter, and is much more resilient and durable because it can be installed without the concern of damaging the product. And just like the real slate, its life expectancy can also last a hundred years.

Advanced materials and manufacturing technologies give the synthetic products better resistance to weathering, greater durability, and longer lifespans than real slate, according to manufacturers. "The material is mimicked to obtain efficiency and also longer life over the natural product," says Chris Braswell, owner of BCG. "We offer the best roofing materials with these three synthetic slate lines because they perfectly resemble the natural beauty of slate roof shingles, but without the drawbacks and upkeep."

Braswell Construction Group is a leader in specialty synthetic slate roofing, has been locally owned and operated since 2002, and prides itself on its high-quality craftsmanship, exceptional customer service, and professional acumen. They have a reputation for always completing its roofing and restoration projects on time and on budget while providing customized service, top-notch customer service, and unparalleled workmanship.

Braswell Construction Group has been featured dozens of times in Yahoo Finance, ABC, FOX, CBS, Atlanta Leader among many others as an industry leader and the top Roofing Contractor in the state of Georgia.

Braswell Construction Group operates from four Georgia locations to service homeowners with all their roofing and restoration needs in Sandy Springs, Alpharetta, Buckhead, Atlanta, Augusta, Athens, Greensboro/Lake Oconee, Covington/Conyers, Stone Mountain, and their respective surrounding areas.

For more information, please visit https://www.braswellconstructiongroup.com

https://www.google.com/maps/place/Braswell+Construction+Group/@33.837383,-84.371139,14z/data=!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0x474f6b8530d4806b!8m2!3d33.8386667!4d-84.3848718?hl=en

