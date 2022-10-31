Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: Nasdaq Announces Price Changes for Corporate Bond Listings

Markets Impacted: Nasdaq Helsinki (Regulated Market) & Nasdaq Stockholm (Regulated Market) What you need to know: Effective January 1, 2023, Nasdaq will make fee adjustments to listings of corporate bonds. The change involves an increase to the Annual Fees as well as an increase in the Maximum Corporate Bonds Annual fee in both Stockholm and Helsinki. Where can I find additional information? The Relevant Price Lists are available here: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/listing-of-debt-instruments For questions regarding this notice please speak to oscar.azrak@nasdaq.com or fi.listings@nasdaq.com