Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2022) - Elisabeth Derksen, the founder of Infinite Bookkeeping and Business Services, has recently launched an inspiration and energy healing coaching program that teaches entrepreneurs and single parents to let go of old experiences and make room for new ones.

Throughout the program, the healing coach will support and guide individuals in achieving their goals through a grateful mindset. Designed to provide inspirational and manifestation coaching through the practice of energy healing, the program ensures that the foundation work is remembered by entering a state of gratitude, where one obtains a cogent understanding of joy, which aids in the creation and manifestation of their next aspirations.

Elisabeth established her company, Infinite Bookkeeping and Business Services, approximately 7 years ago. The company offers services such as monthly bookkeeping, financial planning, and consulting, customized as per the client's requirement. Her interactions with her clients, during which she has provided them with a plan on how to put their ideas into action to achieve their goals or the next steps for their businesses, has been able to cultivate a sense of trust and comfort among the target audience.

The Canada-based entrepreneur began her transformation into an inspirational and energy-healing coach, guiding her clients and reminding them of the luxuries they had and the things they took for granted so easily. She is today known for leaving her clients inspired, giving them an advantage in attracting the next manifestation they desire. The healing coach is always available for her clients.

The coaching program is open to everyone who wants to enter a state of gratitude and achieve their goals in life and business. Individuals can get in touch with Elisabeth to know more about the inspiration and energy healing coaching program or to enroll in it.

Media Contact

Name: Elisabeth Derksen

Website: https://www.elisabethderksen.com/

Email: info@elisabethderksen.com

Contact: 250-258-8938 or 780-243-1773

Address: Kelowna, British Columbia Canada

