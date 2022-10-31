Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 31.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Wichtige News! Turnaround eingeleitet und Rallye getriggert?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JC89 ISIN: CA32016U2074 Ticker-Symbol: DFLB 
Tradegate
31.10.22
14:32 Uhr
0,043 Euro
-0,009
-17,76 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRST ENERGY METALS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRST ENERGY METALS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0380,06320:03
0,0450,05617:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FIRST ENERGY METALS
FIRST ENERGY METALS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FIRST ENERGY METALS LIMITED0,043-17,76 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.