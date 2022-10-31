Boca Raton, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2022) - Corporate funding expert Noble Funding announces crossing of the $1,000,000,000 lending milestone. The announcement marks a significant achievement of funding more than one billion dollars to businesses across the United States and Canada. Noble Funding has been providing business owners with the growth capital they need to expand their companies successfully. The company aims to ensure that its clients get the right financing solutions and are well-capitalized for their growth and expansion.

Noble Funding focuses primarily on providing growth capital to businesses in order to help them increase their profitability and at the same time assist them in preserving equity. The types of loans offered by the firm include Asset-based lending, A/R line of credit, Bank line of credit, Inventory finance, Working capital lines, Alternative financing, short-term bridge loans, commercial mortgage loans and unsecured business loans among others.

The company is committed to helping businesses find corporate funding for their growth and expansion, especially when interest rates are increasing in the United States. Its newly introduced BankLite Loan Program is aimed at assisting businesses overcome the current inflationary environment in the market by providing business loans with fixed interest rates. It offers cash flow-based lending that requires no upfront or application fees. It is available with annual interest rates starting at 8.99% and nationwide borrowing up to $500,000. It requires no collateral and has no prepayment penalties. The terms of the loan span 4 or 5 years.

"It's been a wild ride getting to the $1 Billion milestone. The smallest funding being $50,000 and the largest $35 million. I want to thank all our friends out there in the industry and our team here at Noble Funding. We couldn't have done it without each and every one of you," says Matthew Cohen, Business lending expert and Founder of Noble Funding.

Noble Funding is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, and was founded by Matthew Cohen in 2005. The company enjoys an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. Noble Funding has successfully funded over $900,000,000 in business loans and business lines of credit for their clients across the United States and Canada.

Media contact:

Name: Matthew Cohen

Email: info@noblebusinessloans.com

