Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2022) - Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77i) ("Boosh" or the "Company") a premier plant-based brand in the "better for you" food sector, is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Hall as a special advisor for Corporate Development.

Mr. Hall brings over 20 years of management experience of private and public Companies. Through his vast network of business associates, he has raised significant seed funding and provided working capital for the expansion of large scale projects. Mr. Hall has held and performed a variety of executive roles focused on operations, corporate finance, marketing and sales. He advises an array of public and private companies across multiple industries, where he is able to utilize his entrepreneurship skills and experience in capital markets.





"I am very excited to be joining the Boosh team," said Robert Hall. "I believe Boosh has a great business model and talented team that uniquely positions it to capitalize on the expanding "better for you" food sector. As the sector continues to evolve, our product lines will create a profitable, sustainable company."

Mr Hall will focus most of his efforts on Investor relations and capital raising. "As the demand for Beanfields continues to grow it is imperative we have a team member in house that is able to focus on relaying information to our shareholders and continue to seek growth capital for the coming months," explains Connie Marples, Founder/CEO of Boosh plant based brands. "His connections and experience make him a strong addition to our growing team!"

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Boosh Food (www.booshfood.com) offers high quality, non-GMO, gluten free, 100% plant-based nutritional comfort foods for the whole family. Through a separate subsidiary, Beautiful Beanfields, (www.beanfields.com) the Company owns Beanfields, a plant-based chip brand sold in over 7,000 stores throughout North America. Boosh, good for you and good for planet earth.

