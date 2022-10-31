Cinedigm Corp.: Horror Phenomenon 'Terrifier 2' Lands at #8 with $1.9 Million in Box Office - up 8% Weekend-Over Weekend; Posts Third Consecutive Weekend Increase

Unprecedented consumer demand continues across streaming, digital and consumer products

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2022 / In its fourth weekend in theaters, Cinedigm's release of Terrifier 2 saw its week-over-week box office performance grow 8%, bringing its cumulative North American box office to $7.7 Million. Due to this strong box office and positive word of mouth, Terrifier 2 nearly doubled its screen count to more than 1,500 screens for Halloween weekend.

Other key release facts:

On Friday, Terrifier 2 became CERTIFIED FRESH by Rotten Tomatoes - see Tweet; Terrifier 2 boasts an 87% Critics score and 83% Audience score on Rotten Tomatoes

boasts an 87% Critics score and 83% Audience score on Rotten Tomatoes Per-Screen average of $1,224 beat the per-screen average for Halloween Ends

Launched on Screambox today seeing the horror streaming site's traffic increase by 250%; Subs +295% compared to the streaming site's previous highest month

Collector's Edition Blu-ray launched for pre-sale on Amazon and is the #1 Horror movie and #8 overall movie behind Top Gun, Van Helsing and "1883"

The movie continues to find its way to mainstream press with Variety detailing how Terrifier 2 "became this year's unlikeliest box office success" and how the film "is inspiring horror fiends and skeptics to go to their local cinemas in droves to assess the hype for themselves."

The Buffalo Bills even posted about Terrifier 2 on Instagram after Gabe Davis wore Terrifier cleats from Mache ahead of Sunday Night Football®.

Creator Damien Leone released this hype video on Friday, the film found itself on "SNL" this weekend and the Official Trailer reached over 5 Million views.

"It's been somewhat of a fever dream watching Terrifier 2 go viral, which helped propel Damien Leone's slasher sequel to another $1.87M weekend for a $7.7M box office total," said Brad Miska, Managing Director of Bloody Disgusting. "While the film is now streaming on SCREAMBOX, it's expected to stay in theaters for at least one more weekend for fans to enjoy on the big screen or in the comfort of their own homes."

The ultra-gory, indie slasher film from Writer/Director Damien Leone (All Hallows' Eve, Terrifier), welcomes back David Howard Thornton as the demonic killer, Art the Clown, and introduces Lauren LaVera as Sienna, who is being hailed as the next Final Girl. Also returning is Samantha Scaffidi who reprises her role as Victoria Heyes, with horror icon Felissa Rose (Sleepaway Camp) and professional wrestler Chris Jericho also making appearances.

Following his gruesome demise in the first film, a sinister presence has brought Art the Clown back to life to rein terror on the residents of Miles County in Terrifier 2. On Halloween night, he returns to the unassuming town and sets his sights on fresh prey: a teenage girl and her little brother, portrayed by LaVera and Elliott Fullam, respectively.

Head on over to www.Terrifier2TheMovie.com for all the ways to watch Terrifier 2.

ABOUT CINEDIGM

For more than 20 years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, retail and technology companies. As a leader in the rapidly evolving streaming ecosystem, Cinedigm continues its legacy as an innovator through its adoption of next-generation technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, through its proprietary, highly-scalable Matchpoint technology platform. For more information, visit cinedigm.com.

ABOUT SCREAMBOX

Stream. Scream. Repeat. Started by fans for fans, Screambox delivers every type of terror imaginable -- Supernatural, Slashers, Classics, Zombies, Extreme, Psychological, Cult, Underground, Banned Movies and more. Discover horror you won't find anywhere else and visit www.screambox.com for more information.

