Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2022) - City View Green Holdings Inc. (CSE: CVGR) (OTCQB: CVGRF) ("City View" or the "Company"), an innovative Canadian-based cannabis-infused edibles manufacturing company, is pleased to announce the shipment of three (3) cannabis-infused sauces - BBQ, Sweet & Sour and Honey Garlic - as an add-on order for a nationally recognized and regulated medical marijuana licensed producer and distributor (the "Client"). The Client will make the sauces available to customers via its online portal and retail channel partners throughout Canada.

This shipment will mark an additional multiple SKU order for City View, as based on its expertise in cannabis edibles processing techniques for sauces, gummies, chocolates, and baked goods. As such, City View expects to continue developing additional white-labeled cannabis-infused product SKUs for the Client moving forward.

In addition to this Client, City View is in discussions with several other licensed producers to manufacturer cannabis-infused consumables such as chocolates, baked goods, sauces, and gummies. City View is further preparing the production of two (2) cannabis-infused consumable product SKUs for its own City View brand, with details to be formally announced in the coming weeks.

"We continue to pursue our white-label cannabis-infused consumables and branded model with success. We anticipate significant growth in our white-label business, as well as our own City View branded products going into 2023," shared Rob Fia, CEO of City View.

City View would also like to report that the Board and Management has begun a review of various opportunities in the cannabis industry to take advantage of low-cost, potential acquisition opportunities. The cannabis industry and the subsequent investor interest in it, has fluctuated significantly during the last several years. Despite these market fluctuations, City View expects that several new projects will emerge as potential acquisition, merger or joint venture candidates. Although there is no guarantee a transaction may occur, over the next quarter Management expects to shortlist a number of proposed cannabis acquisition opportunities for City View and establish, what it believes will be the optimal structure to complete such acquisitions (whether by asset acquisition, joint venture or share purchase of any entity in the cannabis space). Along with the cannabis acquisitions the Company is reviewing operations at its existing facility to reduce costs and streamline operations with any proposed new targets to complement the aforementioned. In addition, City View expects to explore funding partners to secure the assets and will draw on cannabis consulting experts to complement any acquisition, joint venture, or merger opportunities for the Company.

The Company will provide shareholders with updates on these opportunities as information becomes available.

About City View Green Holdings

City View is a leading consumer packaged goods company focused on the development of cannabis-infused edibles. With the receipt of its Cannabis Act processing license on April 30, 2021, City View will incorporate cannabis-infused food production at its Brantford, Ontario high-capacity facility. In addition, City View owns a 27.5% stake in Budd Hutt Inc. ("Budd Hutt"), a retail-focused cannabis company with access to cannabis cultivation and production licenses in Alberta and other retail opportunities across Canada. Through its relationship with Budd Hutt, the Company anticipates securing shelf space, product placement, and distribution opportunities for our white label partner products. For more information visit: www.cityviewgreen.ca .

