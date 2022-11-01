On October 28, teachers and students from Chinese and German universities participated in the livestream activity hosted by China Eastern Airlines (CEA). The CEA chefs invited over 50 students from Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Konstanz University of Applied Sciences, University of Munich, Technical University of Munich and Munich University of Applied Sciences to carry out a cuisine exchange program across the three cities of the two countries.

Sino-German "Generation Z" Uncover In-flight Meals with CEA Chefs

The CEA German chef Ludwig Strobel led the students to make a virtual tour in China Eastern Air Catering Corporation, where he introduced to the students how in-flight meals are designed and hosted a mystery box Gourmet Challenge. He also had had a heated discussion with students on topics such as "Explore Secrets of In-flight Meals" and "Sino-German Cuisine Culture".

The wonderful cooking performance and the animated discussion from the hosts triggered a warm interaction between the students of China and Germany. The on-site questions continued, and Chef Ludwig patiently answered the students' questions one by one.

"CEAir On Air" is an aviation cultural exchange activity for global universities organized by China Eastern Airlines since 2020. This year, the event took cuisine as the theme, which aims to build a platform for friendly exchanges between Chinese and German youngsters.

