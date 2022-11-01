On October 27 China Eastern Airlines (CEA) launched a direct flight between Whenzhou, China and Rome, Italy. From then on, the MU753 departs from Whenzhou every Thursday and is scheduled to arrive at Rome Fiumicino Leonardo da Vinci Airport after 13 hours, while the returning MU754 departs from the Rome Fiumicino Airport every Friday evening and reaches Wenzhou the next day. (The flight information is subject to the actual situation.)

An episode of "CEAir On Air," the livestream activity organized by CEA, was held on the same day. The students from China's Nankai University and Italy's Sapienza University of Rome, as well as the Excellent Sky Chefs of CEA attended the activity. The event is aimed to enjoy the charm of Chinese and Italian cultures via the cuisines of the two countries.

Fraceschini Martina from CEAs Rome Office, as well as the students from the two universities shared their opinions on Chinese breakfast and Western high tea.

The wonderful performance of the two chefs and the interesting evaluation from the chief attendant Hu Anlun triggered the enthusiastic interaction of the students. They had an in-depth discussion on the Sino-Italian cuisine culture with the three CEA employees.

"CEAir On Air" was started from 2020. This activity takes cuisine as the theme, which is intended to lead the Chinese and Italian "Generation Z" to feel the harmony and difference of the two cultures, and deepen the resonance of each other's cultures.

