Singapore, Nov 1, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The latest edition of Glasstech Asia and Fenestration Asia celebrates its success after its conclusion last Friday. In total more than 2000 attendees from over 28 countries were attracted to the event that held the fair alongside an all-inclusive variety of side events such as the inaugural Asia Facade & Glass Conference, Singapore facade tour, International Year of Glass (IYOG) art exhibition - Through the Looking Glass, buyer-seller meetings, and an annual networking gala dinner. The influx of exhibitors, delegates and visitors demonstrates the importance of the onsite exchanges of knowledge and the value of establishing our regional platform as the leading industry meeting place.A brief analysis of the post show statistics reflects a promising rise of international visitor and exhibitor support on having real time, in person display and sharing of new technology and innovations amongst the industry, proving an increasing confidence of the ASEAN market's role. The positive turnout at the event indicates the region's demand for a holistic space to conduct physical meetings in lieu of restrictions caused by the recent pandemic.Mr. Michael Wilton, CEO and Managing Director of MMI Asia underlined, "The importance of this event and its success shows a promising trajectory for the glass and facade sector. The personal touch of having face-to-face discussions remains undisputed as the most effective way to set growth in the industry. The event was very well received from both exhibitors and visitors alike to mediate companies in their endeavour to pursue deeper connections with their audiences. With more plans to integrate Glasstech Asia and Fenestration Asia into the global BAU Network, I foresee an exciting future in providing the industry with increasing opportunities to share their story with a wider global audience."Two-thirds of surveyed trade visitors expressed interest in returning for the next edition of the show, projecting a definite rise in numbers and traction in the trade fair's popularity. In addition to aisle discussions and hosted buyer gatherings, a total 519 private meetings were created to facilitate businesses in engaging the high-quality trades visitors present and expanding their global business contacts. "The success of this edition does not only represent a restoration of industry norms, but the revival of close knitted connections made possible by regional platforms such as Glasstech Asia and Fenestration Asia," emphasised Mr Gan Pay Yap, Chairman of Singapore Glass Association. "We are excited to see the continuation of the industry's success next year and witness the sharing of new developments and innovations in the region".The next Glasstech Asia - the 19th International Glass Products, Glass Manufacturing, Processing & Materials Exhibition, and Fenestration Asia - the 6th International Windows, Doors, Skylights, Curtain Wall & Facade Technology Exhibition, will take place from 29 November - 1 December 2023 at the IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Centre in Bangkok, Thailand.For more information, please visit: www.glasstechasia.com.sg and www.fenestrationasia.comAbout Glasstech Asia and Fenestration Asia 2022Coined "The Glass Hub of Southeast Asia", Glasstech Asia is an annual rotating exhibition that focuses on all things glass. The upcoming 18th edition Glasstech Asia along with the concurrent Fenestration Asia will be held between the 26th to 28th of October at Sands Expo & Convention Centre in Singapore. The three-day event brings together the best of the Southeast Asian glass and glazing sector, from glass manufacturing, processing, and machinery to accessories, raw materials, and finished glass products. Coupled with high- powered symposiums, forums, workshops, and an exciting Glass Installation Competition, it is an event not to be missed.Additionally, Glasstech Asia and Fenestration Asia aims to meet and satisfy the increasing global demands for eco-friendly windows, doors, and facades by focusing on new industry standards in sustainability, automation, and energy-efficiency topics. With a focus on green and smart fenestration technologies to bring about a more sustainable, energy-efficient, and liveable future, the exposition is strategically geared towards helping the architecture, building, and construction sectors in countries meet their energy targets.About BAU NetworkBAU is the World's Leading Trade Fair for Architecture, Materials and Systems. Everyone involved in the international community for planning, building and designing buildings comes together here--i.e., architects, planners, investors, representatives of the industrial and commercial sectors, the building trades, etc.Their primary interests include the latest techniques, materials and applications that can be used in actual practice. This is where visitors experience the future of building in persons.About Messe MunchenMesse Munchen is one of the leading exhibition organizers worldwide with more than 50 of its own trade shows for capital goods, consumer goods and new technologies. Every year, a total of over 50,000 exhibitors and around three million visitors take part in more than 200 events at the exhibition centre in Munich, at the ICM - Internationales Congress Centre Munchen and the MOC Veranstaltungs centre Munchen as well as abroad. 