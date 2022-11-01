Tampa, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2022) - The woman-owned skincare company, AMINNAH, which produces organic, cruelty-free, and vegan-friendly handmade products, announces the upcoming launch of its Aromatherapy Collection. The new skincare line will include aromatic room sprays, multiple styles of melting wax cubes, a variety of high-end aromatherapy candles, and even soy wax-based massage candles.

Mai Asker, the owner, also reveals the release of its new limited-time, special edition Halloween and Christmas collection.

Tampa, Florida-based AMINNAH recently moved into its new 30,000-square-foot warehouse and is also rebranding itself with a newly created logo and product design. Asker reveals she has begun focusing on the e-commerce side of her business.

Asker has always had a passion for creating clean and natural products that make women look and feel beautiful. In 2016, she began developing different scents and combinations of ingredients. She started out selling her products on Etsy, and quickly noticed that users were enjoying one of her original products, the "Unicorn Dreams" Body Butter.

"All of our handmade products are vegan-friendly and are made with high-end, all natural, and organic ingredients," said Asker. "We use my original formula and carefully craft each and every one of our products to cater to those looking to have healthy, nourished, and hydrated skin. Our goal is not only to promote healthy skin care but to also inspire other women world-wide. We offer a variety of skincare products, including body lotions, whipped shaving soaps, body oils, and sugar scrubs."

According to Asker, within the next five years, she sees AMINNAH entering beauty and health stores across the United State, while her online revenue reaches $20M per year.

"We don't only want to be in big chain stores, we also hope to position our products on the shelves of small businesses and local boutiques," said Asker.

