Royal DSM: DSM provides nine months 2022 trading update

Continuing Operations:

Health, Nutrition & Bioscience delivered a solid performance in the first nine months with sales up 19% and organic sales growth of 10%

Animal Nutrition & Health: +8% organic sales growth



Health, Nutrition & Care: +10% organic sales growth



Food & Beverage: +12% organic sales growth

Adjusted EBITDA up +6% reflecting continuing inflationary environment

Full Year outlook 2022 lowered: Adjusted EBITDA expected to increase by low single digits

Key figures - Continuing Operations

in € million Jan-Sept

2022 Jan-Sept

2021 % Change Volume Price/mix FX Other Sales 6,297 5,341 18 % 2 % 7 % 7 % 2 % HNB 6,245 5,272 19 % 2 % 8 % 7 % 2 % ANH 2,814 2,430 16 % -1 % 9 % 8 % 0 % HNC 2,234 1,892 18 % 4 % 6 % 8 % 0 % F&B 1,158 917 26 % 4 % 8 % 5 % 9 % Adjusted EBITDA 1,102 1,040 6 %







HNB 1,174 1,110









Corporate -72 -70









Adjusted EBITDA margin 17.5 % 19.5 %









HNB 18.8 % 21.1 %











Co-CEOs statement

Geraldine Matchett and Dimitri de Vreeze, Co-CEOs, commented: "All our businesses delivered good organic growth during the third quarter. We continue to counter rising energy and raw material prices, which accelerated especially in Europe, albeit with a time lag. Market demand remained resilient across our three businesses in a challenging macro-economic environment.

Given the positive structural long-term drivers of our business, underpinned by progress on our strong pipeline of innovations, we are confident in the mid-term financial targets for DSM.

Since their announcements back in May, good progress has been made towards closing the divestment of DSM Engineering Materials to Advent International and LANXESS, and our forthcoming merger with Firmenich. These significant steps will lead to the establishment of DSM-Firmenich, a purpose-led leading creation and innovation partner in nutrition, beauty and well-being."

Q3 Highlights

Continuing Operations:

Health, Nutrition & Bioscience delivered a solid quarter with sales up 20%, organic sales growth of 9% and Adjusted EBITDA up +3%

Animal Nutrition & Health: +6% organic sales growth



Health, Nutrition & Care: +11% organic sales growth



Food & Beverage: +14% organic sales growth

Key figures - Continuing Operations

in € million Q3 2022 Q3 2021 % Change Volume Price/mix FX Other Sales 2,182 1,824 20 % 2 % 7 % 9 % 2 % HNB 2,169 1,801 20 % 2 % 7 % 9 % 2 % ANH 975 849 15 % 0 % 6 % 9 % 0 % HNC 770 632 22 % 3 % 8 % 11 % 0 % F&B 405 308 31 % 3 % 11 % 8 % 9 % Adjusted EBITDA 356 347 3 %







HNB 380 369









Corporate -24 -22









Adjusted EBITDA margin 16.3 % 19.0 %









HNB 17.5 % 20.5 %











Q3 saw strong organic sales growth, with ongoing solid end-use demand in an increasingly inflationary environment.

Animal Nutrition & Health volumes were in-line with a strong prior year that had delivered 14% volume growth. Pricing increased +6% in Q3, in comparison to +11% in H1, reflecting lower pass-through costs and lower vitamin prices

Health, Nutrition & Care delivered strong growth with pricing +8% and solid sales volumes +3% on strong performances in Personal Care & Aroma, Early Life Nutrition and Biomedical

Food & Beverage also delivered solid growth with volumes up 3% and strong pricing of 11% with Dairy, Baking, Beverages and Hydrocolloids performing particularly well

Health Nutrition & Bioscience Adjusted EBITDA was up 3%, with an 8% contribution from acquisitions and foreign exchange effects. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for these businesses was 17.5%, compared to 20.5% in the prior year period, with a 150bps dilutive mathematical effect from price increases and foreign exchange effects.

Outlook 2022

DSM has lowered its full year 2022 outlook, and now expects its Adjusted EBITDA for Continuing Operations (Health, Nutrition & Bioscience and Corporate Activities) to increase by a low-single digits.

1 Continuing Operations reflects the results of DSM's Health, Nutrition & Bioscience and Corporate Activities as of 1 January 2022. DSM's Materials businesses have been reclassified to Discontinued Operations effective as of 1 January 2022

2 Adjusted EBITDA is an Alternative Performance Measure (APM) that reflects results from usual operations. Organic sales growth is the total impact of volume and price/mix.

