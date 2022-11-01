DKSH Management Ltd. / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

DKSH Completes the Acquisition of Terra Firma in North America



01.11.2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Media Release By successfully completing the acquisition of Terra Firma, a leading distributor of specialty chemicals in North America, DKSH expands its platform of the Business Unit Performance Materials in the USA and Canada. Zurich, Switzerland, November 1, 2022 - DKSH expands its platform of the Business Unit Performance Materials in the USA and Canada by successfully completing the acquisition of Terra Firma, a leading distributor of specialty chemicals in North America. This marks another important step in DKSH's strategy to build a global distribution platform for specialty chemicals and ingredients.



Stefan Butz, DKSH's CEO, commented: "The successful closing of the Terra Firma deal is another step towards building a global distribution platform for specialty chemicals and ingredients. We welcome all Terra Firma employees and look forward to serving customers and clients together." About DKSH

DKSH's purpose is to enrich people's lives. For more than 150 years, we have been delivering growth for companies in Asia and beyond across our Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, we offer sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, eCommerce, distribution, and logistics as well as after-sales services. DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 36 markets with 33,100 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.1 billion in 2021. The DKSH Business Unit Performance Materials distributes specialty chemicals and ingredients for food, pharmaceutical, personal care, and various industrial applications. With 53 innovation centers and regulatory support worldwide, we create cutting-edge formulations that comply with local regulations. With around 1,370 specialists, the Business Unit generated net sales of CHF 1.3 billion in 2021. www.dksh.com/pm For more information please contact: DKSH Holding Ltd.

Till Leisner

Head, Group Investor & Media Relations, Sustainability

Phone +41 44 386 7315

till.leisner@dksh.com Demet Biçer

Manager, Group Media Relations

Phone +41 44 386 7217

demet.bicer@dksh.com

End of Media Release

