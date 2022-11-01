DKSH Management Ltd.
By successfully completing the acquisition of Terra Firma, a leading distributor of specialty chemicals in North America, DKSH expands its platform of the Business Unit Performance Materials in the USA and Canada.
Zurich, Switzerland, November 1, 2022 - DKSH expands its platform of the Business Unit Performance Materials in the USA and Canada by successfully completing the acquisition of Terra Firma, a leading distributor of specialty chemicals in North America. This marks another important step in DKSH's strategy to build a global distribution platform for specialty chemicals and ingredients.
