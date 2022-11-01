Lonza Group AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

Lonza Launches New Capsule to Deliver Acid-Sensitive Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients to the Intestine



01.11.2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Lonza meets pressing market need by launching first ever coating-free capsule to support intestinal delivery of acid-sensitive APIs

Innovative Capsugel Enprotect capsule can simplify the manufacturing process to accelerate drug development and expedite first-in-human timelines Basel, Switzerland, 1 November 2022 - Lonza, a preferred partner to the pharmaceutical, biotech and nutraceutical markets, has launched an innovative new capsule solution for intestinal (enteric) drug delivery. The Capsugel Enprotect capsule does not disintegrate during stomach transit and only releases its contents in the intestine. Capsugel Enprotect capsules significantly simplify the drug product manufacturing process by mitigating the need for additional capsule coating or sealing. The Lonza Capsules & Health Ingredients Division has been a trusted manufacturing partner for leading global pharmaceutical and nutraceutical companies. This expertise has enabled the development of innovative and reliable capsules with different release profiles, addressing changing patient needs while meeting regulatory requirements for multiple pharmaceutical and nutraceutical applications. This most recent capsule innovation has delivered a breakthrough non-coated capsule for enteric delivery that is suitable for all stages of development and commercial supply. The capsule meets a pressing market need for an effective oral delivery solution for treatments that are easily degraded by acidic stomach conditions. The new delivery solution targets small molecules, peptides, proteins, and RNA-based therapeutics. It will also help to enable the delivery of live biotherapeutic products, a new and innovative class of treatments. Christian Seufert, President, Capsules & Health Ingredients, Lonza, commented: "This new capsule technology has the potential to make significant improvements to oral drug delivery. With its proven protection in acidic environments, Capsugel Enprotect provides drug developers with a viable oral solution to deliver novel therapies to the distal small intestine, including live biotherapeutic products, small and large molecules, and oral vaccines." To learn more about Lonza's capsule portfolio, visit https://www.lonza.com/capsules-health-ingredients. About Lonza

Lonza is a preferred global partner to the pharmaceutical, biotech and nutrition markets. We work to enable a healthier world by supporting our customers to deliver new and innovative medicines that help treat a wide range of diseases. We achieve this by combining technological insight with world-class manufacturing, scientific expertise and process excellence. Our unparalleled breadth of offerings enables our customers to commercialize their discoveries and innovations in the healthcare industry. Founded in 1897 in the Swiss Alps, today, Lonza operates across five continents. With more than 17,000 employees (full-time equivalent), we comprise high-performing teams and individual talent who make a meaningful difference to our own business, as well as to the communities in which we operate. The company generated sales of CHF 3 billion with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 987 million in H1 2022. Find out more at www.lonza.com Follow @Lonza on LinkedIn

Follow @LonzaGroup on Twitter Lonza Contact Details Victoria Morgan

Head of External Communications

Lonza Group Ltd

Tel +41 61 316 2283

victoria.morgan@lonza.com Dr. Martina Ribar Hestericová

Associate Director, Science Communications

Lonza Group Ltd

Tel +41 61 316 8982

martina.ribarhestericova@lonza.com Lyle Wheeler

Investor Relations

Lonza Group Ltd

Tel +41 79 154 9522

lyle.wheeler@lonza.com

End of Media Release

