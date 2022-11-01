Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2022) - Arrow Exploration Corp. (AIM: AXL) (TSXV: AXL) ("Arrow" or the "Company"), is pleased to provide an operations update.

Operations Update

Canadian operations

East Pepper tie-in Following reporting of successful testing of the East Pepper well in September, the Company is now pleased to confirm the tie-in has been completed, and production began on October 25 th Initial rate was 7.6 mmcf/d or approximately 1,260 boe/d The well has been choked back to produce at 6 mmcf/d or approximately 1,000 boe/d The Company expects typical production declines; accelerated initial declines which should level off to 4-5% per month



Colombian operations

RCS-1 and RCE-1 Workovers: The workover program on RCS-1 and RCE-1 is progressing as expected and the Company anticipates reporting on production rates in the next few weeks once the wells have cleaned-up



RCE-3 and RCE-4 Development Drilling: Operations remain on track for RCE-3 to spud in December, with RCE-4 operations to follow immediately after completion of RCE-3



Carrizales Norte After drilling RCE-3, RCE-4 and the RC water disposal well, the same rig will be moved to the Carrizales Norte field Currently Arrow is building a road and pad for the Carrizales Norte field Drilling at Carrizales 1 & 2 is anticipated to begin in Q1 2023



Corporate Production

Corporate production as of October 27, 2022, is approximately 2,530 boe/d net.

Total net production from the Rio Cravo field is 760 bopd prior to any contribution from the current workover program.

The Pepper Field has been producing approximately 1,270 boe/d, comprising approximately 270 boe/d from West Pepper and approximately 1,000 boe/d from East Pepper. Production at West Pepper is currently being curtailed due to third party facility constraints. Expectations are that production will return to approximately 400 boe/d in early Q4 2022.

The two wells, along with continuing and expected robust natural gas prices in North America, are expected to further enhance the value of the Pepper field. Arrow has 23,000 acres of contiguous Montney rights in the Pepper Area.

Marshall Abbott, CEO of Arrow Exploration Corp., commented:

"Arrow is extremely pleased with the results of the tie-in of the Alberta East Pepper Montney well. The East Pepper well results show the potential for the large, 100% owned, 23,000 acre Pepper land block. The workover program in Colombia is also progressing to plan, and we look forward to providing further updates on these wells as well as the development drilling of the RCE-3 and RCE-4 wells when updates are available. We are excited about the upcoming capital programs and we expect material production and reserve additions. The Arrow Team continues to execute our strategy to increase shareholder value."

About Arrow Exploration Corp.

Arrow Exploration Corp. (operating in Colombia via a branch of its 100% owned subsidiary Carrao Energy S.A.) is a publicly traded company with a portfolio of premier Colombian oil assets that are underexploited, under-explored and offer high potential growth. The Company's business plan is to expand oil production from some of Colombia's most active basins, including the Llanos, Middle Magdalena Valley (MMV) and Putumayo Basin. The asset base is predominantly operated with high working interests, and the Brent-linked light oil pricing exposure combines with low royalties to yield attractive potential operating margins. Arrow's 50% interest in the Tapir Block is contingent on the assignment by Ecopetrol SA of such interest to Arrow. Arrow's seasoned team is led by a hands-on executive team supported by an experienced board. Arrow is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and on TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "AXL".

Glossary

Bbopd: Barrels of oil per day

boe/d: Barrels of oil equivalent per day

mcf/d: thousands of cubic feet of natural gas per day

Qualified Person's Statement

The technical information contained in this announcement has been reviewed and approved by Grant Carnie, senior non-executive director of Arrow Exploration Corp. Mr. Carnie is a member of the Canadian Society of Petroleum Engineers, holds a B.Sc. in Geology from the University of Alberta and has over 35 years' experience in the oil and gas industry.

