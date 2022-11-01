Regulatory News:
VITURA (Paris:VTR):
|Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of
issuer (Legal Entity
Identifier)
|Day of
transaction
|Identification code of
financial instrument
|Aggregated daily
volume (in number
of shares)
|Daily weighted average price
of the purchased shares *
|Market (MIC Code)
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|24/10/2022
|FR0010309096
19
25.20
XPAR
|* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
|TOTAL
19
25.20
|Details per transaction
|Name of issuer
|Identification code issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier)
|Name of
Investment
Services
Provider
|Identification code of
Investment Services
Provider
|Day/time of
transaction (CET)
|Identification
code of
financial
instrument
|Price per
transaction
|Currency
|Acquired
volume
|Market (MIC
Code)
|Reference number
of transaction
|Purpose of buy back
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|24/10/2022 10:18:26
|FR0010309096
25.20
EUR
19
XPAR
00324852107EXPA1
|Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
