Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Azelio AB TO 33 (541/22)

At the request of Azelio AB, Azelio AB equity right will be traded on First North as from November 2, 2022. Security name: Azelio AB TO 33 ------------------------------- Short name: AZELIO TO 33 ------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0018690703 ------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 273620 ------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, 70 procent of VWAP during February 1, 2023 - February 14 , 2023. However, the issue price shall not be below the quotation value of the share or above SEK 2,22 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - One (1) option right gives the right to subscribe for One (1) new share in Azelio AB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscript February 15, 2023 - February 28, 2023 ion period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last February 24, 2023 trading day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 8 528 00 399.