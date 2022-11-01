Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 01.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
„Lithium-Bombe“ vor Explosion? Auf dem Pfad von American Lithium?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N919 ISIN: SE0011973940 Ticker-Symbol: 4AZ 
Tradegate
31.10.22
20:08 Uhr
0,129 Euro
-0,003
-1,90 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AZELIO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AZELIO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1210,14709:47
0,1320,13609:47
GlobeNewswire
01.11.2022 | 08:29
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Azelio AB TO 33 (541/22)

At the request of Azelio AB, Azelio AB equity right will be traded on First
North as from November 2, 2022. 



Security name: Azelio AB TO 33
-------------------------------
Short name:   AZELIO TO 33  
-------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0018690703  
-------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  273620     
-------------------------------

Terms:   Issue price, 70 procent of VWAP during February 1, 2023 - February 14
      , 2023. However, the issue price shall not be below the quotation  
      value of the share or above SEK 2,22                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-     One (1) option right gives the right to subscribe for        
      One (1) new share in Azelio AB                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscript February 15, 2023 - February 28, 2023                
ion                                       
 period:                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last    February 24, 2023                          
 trading                                    
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 8 528 00
399.
AZELIO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.