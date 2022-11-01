Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 01.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
„Lithium-Bombe“ vor Explosion? Auf dem Pfad von American Lithium?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14TVM ISIN: SE0007100581 Ticker-Symbol: ALZC 
Tradegate
01.11.22
09:30 Uhr
20,890 Euro
+0,460
+2,25 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
ASSA ABLOY AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASSA ABLOY AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,83020,94009:48
20,87020,92009:48
PR Newswire
01.11.2022 | 08:33
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ASSA ABLOY acquires D&D Technologies in Australia

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY has acquired D&D Technologies, a leading designer and manufacturer of premium gate hardware, based in Australia.

"I am very pleased to welcome D&D Technologies into the ASSA ABLOY Group. The company will reinforce our current offering within gate hardware and will provide complementary growth opportunities," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

"D&D Technologies has strong expertise in developing premium gate hardware products and with its broad portfolio, is an excellent addition to the Pacific & North East Asia Division. I look forward to working with the experienced team to continue D&D's successful journey," says Simon Ellis, Executive Vice President and Head of Asia Pacific ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions Pacific & North East Asia.

D&D Technologies was established in 1989 and has some 110 employees. The main office and factory are located in Sydney, Australia.

Sales for 2021 amounted to about MAUD 68 (approx. MSEK 475) with a strong EBIT margin. The acquisition will be accretive to EPS from the start.

For more information, please contact:
Nico Delvaux,
President and CEO,
tel. no: +46 8 506 485 82

Erik Pieder,
CFO and Executive Vice President,
tel. no: +46 8 506 485 72

Björn Tibell,
Head of Investor Relations,
tel. no: +46 70 275 67 68,
e-mail: bjorn.tibell@assaabloy.com

About ASSA ABLOY

The ASSA ABLOY Group is the global leader in access solutions. The Group operates worldwide with 51,000 employees and sales of SEK 95 billion. The Group has leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. ASSA ABLOY's innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/7333/3658849/1646513.pdf

Press release (PDF)

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/assa-abloy-acquires-dd-technologies-in-australia-301664214.html

ASSALOY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.