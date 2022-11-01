Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.11.2022
„Lithium-Bombe“ vor Explosion? Auf dem Pfad von American Lithium?!
WKN: A3DQ02 ISIN: CA02312A1066 
Frankfurt
01.11.22
08:10 Uhr
0,414 Euro
-0,012
-2,82 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
01.11.2022 | 10:05
Nasdaq Iceland welcomes Amaroq Minerals to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Iceland

November 1, 2022 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) announces that trading in Amaroq
Minerals Ltd (short name AMRQ) will commence today on Nasdaq First North Growth
Market Iceland. The company belongs to the Basic materials sector. Amaroq
Minerals is the 60th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordics
markets* in 2022. Amaroq Minerals' shares are already listed on TSX Venture
Exchange in Canada and AIM in London. 

Amaroq Minerals, founded in 2017, is a Greenland-focussed mining company
engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of gold
properties and other strategic mineral assets in Greenland. The company's
principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Project, an advanced
exploration stage property with an exploitation license including the
previously operating Nalunaq gold mine. Amaroq holds a portfolio of gold and
strategic metal assets covering 7,866.85 km2, the largest mineral portfolio in
Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region. Amaroq
Minerals is committed to leading responsible mining in Greenland with respect
for local culture and traditions. For more information, please visit
www.amaroqminerals.com 

"We are honoured to be listing Amaroq on Nasdaq First North in Iceland," said
Eldur Ólafsson, CEO and Founder of Amaroq Minerals. "I would like to welcome
our new shareholders on board. We were very pleased with the encouraging
response to the fundraising leading up the listing, in which both Icelandic and
overseas investors took part, despite the challenging market situation. This
listing will play an integral role in the next phase of our growth journey in
Greenland, and I am confident that the company's exposure to Icelandic markets
will serve to strengthen the ties between Iceland and Greenland." 

"It is our great pleasure to welcome Amaroq Minerals to Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Iceland," said Magnus Hardarson, President of Nasdaq Iceland.
"Amaroq's listing marks the first listing of a mining company in Iceland,
creating more diversity on the market and giving Icelandic investors the
opportunity to invest in a new and interesting sector. We look forward to
following Amaroq's growth journey and are pleased to provide them with the
increased visibility and investor awareness that come with this listing." 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North on Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland, and Nasdaq Stockholm. 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com 




     Nasdaq Iceland Media contact:
     Kristín Jóhannsdóttir
     kristin.johannsdottir@nasdaq.com
     +354 868 9836
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
