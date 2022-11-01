Cloud based IT solution company - Cloud Geeks - wins at Comms National Awards!

The Cloud Geeks Team are experts at delivering enterprise grade cloud solutions to the SME - and at the CNA awards this year, they received well-earned recognition for its solution provided to Carnevale Group.

LONDON, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Geeks a UK IT systems provider who specializes in helping SME's change the way they think about cloud technology, today, announced it had been crowned Best SME Managed Service Solution at the Comms Dealer Comms National Awards 2022 having provided a compelling managed services solution to its client Carnevale based on Microsoft Azure infrastructure.

Carnevale Group is a UK wholesale manufacturer, importer, and national distributor of ambient, fresh & frozen, high-quality, innovative food & drink products with over 55 years' experience. The organisation operates from multiple locations including London, Bedford, Bristol, Huddersfield, and Glasgow. Employing over 200 members of staff across the 5 sites.

During the pandemic, it was evident that the Carnevale infrastructure was not fit for purpose to support remote working and Carnevale staff experienced connectivity issues across the 5 sites which impacted response times for customer orders.

Cloud Geeks secured the cloud solution by conducting an in-depth discovery and assessment of Carnevale's technology estate. This assessment highlighted risks and potential vulnerabilities, impacting both the current service and future planning.

Cloud Geeks assigned a program director who led a team of experienced consultants to deploy the solution. The program team met virtually with the Carnevale team and had daily reviews during the design and rollout phases. The team were hands on and provided technical training and awareness for the end users.

The solution migrated all the existing systems to Microsoft Azure cloud, with Windows Virtual Desktop providing users with a feature rich environment, utilising file security and removing the requirement for upgrades and maintenance. And enabling users to work from anywhere. All devices are now managed centrally though the Azure Portal and system security is established though Azure backup with site recovery.

Contracting for three years, delivering a 40% discount and with an ROI of 12 months, the solution more than paid for itself, on top of which, the cloud solution also meant pcs were no longer needed to be upgraded - resulting in further savings.

Luigi Carnevale, Managing Director said; "If I could some up Cloud Geeks in three words they would be: Efficient, Knowledgeable and Professional. Partnering with Cloud Geeks has been really refreshing and exciting, the team's attention to detail, knowledge of the suite of Microsoft infrastructure and professionalism when engaging with us at the beginning of this project has been second to none. The team at Cloud Geeks are very efficient and have been extremely engaged with all aspects of our customer journey from the onboarding process to after sales. It's clear we have partnered with the right IT managed services provider, and I would not hesitate in recommending them.."

Mike Ianiri, Managing Director, Cloud Geeks said: I am absolutely delighted for the team to receive this award, they work tirelessly to deliver for our clients and it's a very proud moment for me, to see them up on stage receiving the recognition they deserve! The Pandemic was a very tough time for many of us, but it's moments like this, when we can come together again and celebrate, makes the effort very worthwhile.

About

Formed in 2020, Cloud Geeks employs expert cloud consultants, and partners with the best SME cloud technology providers in the industry. Primarily a managed IT systems provider, Cloud Geeks has a portfolio that gives power to the SME.

Cloud Geeks helps SMEs change the way they think about Cloud Technology and allow them to exploit the benefits larger enterprises enjoy.

The cloud centric solutions that Cloud Geeks deliver, are fully managed and built for the SME giving them the functional power of an enterprise with SME subscription price efficiency. With the Cloud Geeks portfolio SMEs are functional, secure and have digitally transformative solutions at their fingertips that provide 99.9% SLA reliability.

