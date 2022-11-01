VANCOUVER, BC, 01. November 2022 - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (Frankfurt: TUC) (das "Unternehmen" oder "Tudor Gold" - https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/unternehmen/profile/tudor-gold-corp/) freut sich, den achten Satz von Bohrergebnissen des 2022er Explorationsprogramms (das "Programm") auf ihrem Flaggschiffprojekt Treaty Creek bekanntzugeben. Das Projekt befindet sich im Herzen des Goldenen Dreiecks im Nordwesten von British Columbia.

Ken Konkin, Präsident und CEO von Tudor Gold kommentierte: "Unser gesamtes Team freut sich sehr über den anhaltenden Erfolg des Explorationsprogramms an den nördlichsten Grenzen der Goldstorm-Lagerstätte innerhalb der CS600 Domäne. Wir durchschneiden weiterhin Pulse mit sehr starker Gold- und Kupfermineralisierung mit 1,82 g/t Gold Eq (1,04 g/t Gold, 5,17 g/t Silber und 0,61% Kupfer) auf einem 114 Meter Intervall. Die Werte für Edelmetalle und Basismetalle waren über das Doppelte dieses gleichen Abschnitts mit durchschnittlich 1,50 g/t Gold Eq über 235,5 Meter in Bohrloch GS-22-158 gleichermaßen beeindruckend, und die Werte waren mit denen des Bohrlochs darüber, GS-22-151-W1 mit 1,27 g/t Gold Eq über 300 Meter vergleichbar. (Pressemeldung vom 4. Oktober 2022). Bohrloch GS-22-158 unterschnitt erfolgreich GS-22-151-W1 um etwa 100-150 Meter und endete ebenso wie GS-22-151-W1 in einer starken Kupfer-Gold-Mineralisierung. Infill-Bohrungen erhöhten erfolgreich unser Vertrauen in das Ressourcenmodell, da GS-22-156 1,0 g/t Gold Eq über 294 Meter innerhalb der 300H-Domäne durchteufte. Dieser Intervall wurde durch einen hochgradigen Goldabschnitt mit 28,7 g/t Gold und 16,2 g/t Silber (28,9 g/t Gold Eq) über 1,5 Meter in der Nähe des Bodens des Verbundmaterials (composite) unterbrochen. Neben der Vergrößerung unserer Lagerstätte in Richtung Norden waren wir auch erfolgreich bei der Erweiterung der Mineralisierung nach Südwesten mit dem 100 Meter Step-out-Bohrloch CB-22-01, das bedeutende oberflächennahe Goldwerte von 168 Meter mit durchschnittlich 0,68 g/t Gold Eq durchteufte. Dieses Bohrloch wurde weit außerhalb des Gebiets des ursprünglichen 2021er Ressourcenmodells für die Goldstorm-Lagerstätte gebohrt, was zeigt, dass die Mineralisierung in alle Richtungen und in die Tiefe offen bleibt. Die Teams werden das Explorationsprogramm diese Woche abschließen und mehrere neue composites für metallurgische Tests mit Proben für petrografische und erzmikroskopische Studien für unserere Bohrkernanlage (core facility) in Stewart sammeln. Unsere Drills wurden demobilisiert und sowohl das obere als auch das untere Camp geschlossen. Wir erwarten Ergebnisse von mehreren Bohrlöchern und werden die Labor-Ergebnisse kurz nach dem Erhalt bekannt geben."

Das Programm auf den Treaty Creek Konzessionsflächen umfasst ein aggressives Ressourcenerweiterungs- und Definitionsbohrprogramm für mehrere Gebiete, darunter bei der Goldstorm-Lagerstätte sowie den Bohrzielen 'Eureka' und 'Calm Before the Storm'. Die in dieser Pressemitteilung enthaltenen Ergebnisse stammen von fünf Diamantbohrlöchern, die auf der Goldstorm-Lagerstätte, der Copper Belle-Lagerstätte und Konkin Zone (Abschnitte K, L, 98+50 NE und 94+50 NE) gebohrt wurden. Bei Goldstorm wurde eines der zwei Bohrlöcher teilweise oder komplett außerhalb des Gebiets der 2021er NI 43-101 Mineralressourcenschätzung angepeilt (siehe Link: des korrespondierenden Treaty Creek Lagerstättenplans und den Abschnittslinien).

GOLDSTORM LAGERSTÄTTE

ABSCHNITT / SECTION K

- GS-22-156 wurde als Infill-Bohrloch innerhalb der 300H-Domäne im Bereich der footwall des Treaty Thrust Fault 1 (TTF1) gebohrt. Ein Intervall von 294,0 Meter mit einem Erzgehalt von 1,0 g/t Gold Eq (0,92 g/t Gold, 4,38 g/t Silber, 0,02% Kupfer) enthielt einen hochgradigen Intervall von 13,5 Meter mit einem Erzgehalt von 5,16 g/t Gold Eq (4,99 g/t Gold, 5,17 g/t Silber, 0,09% Kupfer).

ABSCHNITT / SECTION L

- GS-22-158 wurde gebohrt, um die CS600-Domäne anzupeilen und GS-22-151-W1 zu untergraben (undercut). Ein Intervall des CS600 Gold-Kupfer-Porphyrsystems wurde auf einer Bohrlänge von 592,5 Meter mit durchschnittlich 1,16 g/t Gold Eq (0,73 g/t Gold, 3,17 g/t Silber, 0,34% Kupfer) mit einer angereicherten Zone von 1,82 g/t Gold Eq (1,04 g/t Gold, 5,17 Silber, 0,61% Kupfer) über 114,0 Meter gebohrt. Dieses Bohrloch bestätigt die Konsistenz der Mineralisierung im gesamten Porphyrsystem und dass keine Grenze (no boundary) auf der Nordseite des Systems angetroffen wurde. Dieses Bohrloch befindet sich 250 Meter nördlich der 2021er Mineralressourcenschätzung. Zukünftige Explorationen werden auf die nördliche Erweiterung dieses Systems abzielen.

COPPER BELLE LAGERSTÄTTE

ABSCHNITT / SECTION 98+50 NE

- CB-22-01 wurde als ein 100 Meter südöstliches Step-out-Bohrloch auf der Copper Belle Lagerstätte gebohrt. Ein Intervall von 168,0 Meter ergab 0,68 g/t Gold Eq (0,65 g/t Gold, 1,97 g/t Silber, 0,01% Kupfer) mit einem hochgradigen Segment von 4,5 Meter mit einem Erzgehalt von 4,44 g/t Gold Eq (4,31 g/t Gold, 10,78 g/t Silber). Dieses Bohrloch bestätigt die Kontinuität der Mineralisierung südlich von Copper Belle und dass die Lagerstätte offen bleibt.

- CB-22-02 wurde als ein 100 Meter nordwestliches Step-out-Loch in der Copper Belle Lagerstätte gebohrt. Ein Intervall traf 39,0 Meter mit Erzgehalten von 0,65 g/t Gold Eq (0,62 g/t Gold, 0,72 g/t Silber, 0,02% Kupfer). Dieses Bohrloch bestätigt die Kontinuität der Mineralisierung südlich von Copper Belle und dass die Lagerstätte offen bleibt.

KONKIN ZONE

ABSCHNITT / SECTION 94+50 NE

- KZ-22-01 wurde als Explorationsloch gebohrt, um anomale Goldoberflächenproben (surface samples) zu verfolgen. Das Bohrloch durchteufte 46,5 Meter mit 0,53 g/t Gold Eq (0,51 g/t Gold, 1,36 g/t Silber, 0,01% Kupfer) sowie einen bedeutenden Goldintervall über 9,0 Meter mit 3,60 g/t Gold Eq (3,54 g/t Gold, 5,32 g/t Silber). Das Bohrloch durchteufte eine propylitische und phyllische Alteration, die mit dem Goldstorm-Porphyrsystem oder mit einem separaten intrusiven Ereignis in Verbindung stehen könnte.

Tabelle 1: Bohrergebnisse für Goldstorm, Copper Belle und der Konkin Zone in der Pressemitteilung vom 01. November 2022

Section Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (ppm) AuEQ (g/t) 94+50 NE KZ-22-01 90.50 96.50 6.00 2.29 4.14 103 2.35 And 164.00 210.50 46.50 0.51 1.36 69 0.53 And 306.50 315.50 9.00 3.54 5.32 32 3.60 98+50 NE CB-22-01 21.00 189.00 168.00 0.65 1.97 62 0.68 Including 21.00 96.00 75.00 0.70 2.25 68 0.74 And including 118.50 123.00 4.50 4.31 10.78 26 4.44 And including 147.00 189.00 42.00 0.70 2.03 13 0.72 98+50 NE CB-22-02 322.50 361.50 39.00 0.62 0.72 178 0.65 And 351.00 360.00 9.00 1.27 1.24 193 1.31 K GS-22-156 (300H) 253.50 547.50 294.00 0.92 4.38 214 1.00 Including 526.50 540.00 13.50 4.99 5.17 873 5.16 Or 526.50 528.00 1.50 28.70 16.20 46 28.90 And 622.50 660.00 37.50 0.74 6.72 1192 0.95 And 702.00 716.00 14.00 1.23 2.73 105 1.28 L GS-22-158 (CS600) 793.50 1386.00 592.50 0.73 3.17 3369 1.16 Including 867.00 945.00 78.00 1.01 5.37 3606 1.50 And 1110.00 1345.50 235.50 0.87 3.98 4887 1.50 Or 1219.50 1333.50 114.00 1.04 5.17 6090 1.82 - All assay values are uncut and intervals reflect drilled intercept lengths. - HQ and NQ2 diameter core samples were sawn in half and typically sampled at standard 1.5m intervals - The following metal prices were used to calculate the Au Eq metal content: Gold $1625/oz, Ag: $19/oz, Cu: $2.8/lb. Calculations used the formula Au Eq g/t = (Au g/t) + (Ag g/t x 0.01169) + (Cu% x 1.1815). All metals are reported in USD and calculations do not consider metal recoveries. - True widths have not been determined as the mineralized body remains open in all directions. Further drilling is required to determine the mineralized body orientation and true widths.

Tabelle 2: Bohrdaten für Bohrlöcher in der Pressemeldung vom 01. November 2022

Section Hole ID UTM E NAD 83 UTM N NAD 83 Elevation (m) Azi (?) Dip (?) Depth (m) 94+50 NE KZ-22-01 427280.30 6271718.71 1748.25 101 -65 672.2 98+50 NE CB-22-01 427665.60 6271972.16 1558.14 120 -60 720 98+50 NE CB-22-01 427663.13 6271974.86 1558.25 300 -60 810 K GS-22-156 428429.03 6272984.18 1373.36 330 -55 716 L GS-22-158 428925.03 6273439.09 1397.48 320 -66 1386

Qualifizierte Person

Die qualifizierte Person für diese Pressemitteilung im Sinne des National Instrument 43-101 ist der Präsident und CEO, Ken Konkin, P.Geo. Er hat die wissenschaftlichen und technischen Informationen gelesen und genehmigt, die die Grundlage für die Offenlegung in dieser Pressemitteilung bilden.

QA / QC

Diamant-Bohrkernproben wurden im Vorbereitungslabor von MSA Labs in Terrace, BC, hergestellt und im geochemischen Labor von MSA Labs in Langley, BC, getestet. Die analytische Genauigkeit und Präzision wird überwacht, indem vom Personal von Tudor Gold in regelmäßigen Abständen Rohlinge, zertifizierte Standards und doppelte Proben in den Probenstrom eingefügt werden. Das Qualitätssystem von MSA Laboratories entspricht den Anforderungen der internationalen Standards ISO 17025 und ISO 9001. MSA Labs ist unabhängig vom Unternehmen.

Über Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold ist ein Edelmetall- und Basismetall-Explorationsunternehmen mit Konzessionsflächen im ‚Goldenen Dreieck' von British Columbia, einem Gebiet, in dem produzierende bzw. in der Vergangenheit produzierende Minen sowie mehrere großen Lagerstätten, die sich einer möglichen Erschließung nähern. Das 17.913 Hektar große Treaty Creek Projekt (an dem Tudor Gold zu 60% beteiligt ist) grenzt im Südwesten an das KSM-Grundstück von Seabridge Gold Inc. und im Südosten an das Brucejack-Grundstück von Newcrest Mining Limited.

Im April 2021 veröffentlichte Tudor seinen technischen Bericht 43-101 "Technical Report and Initial Mineral Resource Estimate of the Treaty Creek Gold Property, Skeena Mining Division, British Columbia Canada" vom 1. März 2021 auf dem Sedar-Profil des Unternehmens. Das Unternehmen besitzt außerdem eine 100-prozentige Beteiligung am Crown-Projekt und eine 100-prozentige Beteiligung am Eskay-North-Projekt, die sich alle im Gebiet Golden Triangle befinden.

IM NAMEN DER BOARD OF DIRECTORS VON TUDOR GOLD CORP.

"Ken Konkin"

Ken Konkin, P.Geo.

President and Chief Executive Officer

Für weitere Informationen besuchen Sie bitte die Website des Unternehmens unter www.tudor-gold.com oder wenden Sie sich an:

Chris Curran

Head of Corporate Development and Communications

Telefon: +1 (604) 559 8092

E-Mail: mailto:chris.curran@tudor-gold.com

oder

Carsten Ringler

Head of Investor Relations and Communications

Telefon: +49 151 55362000

E-Mail: mailto:carsten.ringler@tudor-gold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the completion and anticipated results of planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connation thereof.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Company's planned exploration activities will be completed in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.



There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, fluctuating gold prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.



Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.



The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

Die Ausgangssprache (in der Regel Englisch), in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle, autorisierte und rechtsgültige Version. Diese Übersetzung wird zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Die deutschsprachige Fassung kann gekürzt oder zusammengefasst sein. Es wird keine Verantwortung oder Haftung: für den Inhalt, für die Richtigkeit, der Angemessenheit oder der Genauigkeit dieser Übersetzung übernommen. Aus Sicht des Übersetzers stellt die Meldung keine Kauf- oder Verkaufsempfehlung dar! Bitte beachten Sie die englische Originalmeldung auf www.sedar.com , www.sec.gov , www.asx.com.au/ oder auf der Firmenwebsite!

Die englische Originalmeldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link:https://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=68048Die übersetzte Meldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link:https://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=68048&tr=1



NEWSLETTER REGISTRIERUNG:

Aktuelle Pressemeldungen dieses Unternehmens direkt in Ihr Postfach:http://www.irw-press.com/alert_subscription.php?lang=de&isin=CA89901P1071Mitteilung übermittelt durch IRW-Press.com. Für den Inhalt ist der Aussender verantwortlich.Kostenloser Abdruck mit Quellenangabe erlaubt.