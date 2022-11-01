Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2022) - As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week's exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.

New Listings on LBank Exchange

Scheduled this week starting on 31st October.

Project: HALO

Listing date: 31st October

Key words: Listed on coinsbit, BEP20

Official Website: https://halocoins.com/

About:

HALO Ecosystem Consist of Metaverse Game ,Exchange And decentralized launchpad that allows users to launch their token and create their initial token sale with staking benefits to their holders and they don't require any Coding Knowledge For this. The Unique and safest token SWAP DEX is under development and it will create a benchmark in the Dex segment. A Crypto Wallet and Own Blockchain network with zero transaction fees is under development Pipeline. So Be the Part of this Revolution as everything Revolves Around the Native Token "HALO COIN".

Project: PRMX

Listing date: 31st October

Key words: NFT, Listed on Kucoin, ERC20

Official Website: https://www.prmx.io/en

About:

PREMA Token (PREMA) is a digital asset that supports the ecosystem of the PREMA platform and is compliant with the ERC-20 token standard for the Ethereum blockchain with mature security performance, processing power, and various durability features.

Project: MMT

Listing date: 1st November

Key words: Listed on XT, Mainnet

Official Website: https://mmtchain.io/

About:

Mammoth acts as a close accelerator for innovative technology companies in the blockchain or non-blockchain industry that requires financial power and technology, and shares the concerns of tech companies on value expansion. Therefore, Mammoth wants to contribute as a global platform that helps new businesses and discovers and fosters new businesses by establishing a virtuous cycle and expandable ecosystem through the convergence of blockchain technology and services.

Project: FSC

Listing date: 3rd November

Key words: Initial listing, ERC20

Official Website: http://fileshare.technology/

About:

The CEO of COIN NETWORK, who developed FILESHARE, participated in the production of various movie contents.Based on the experience of participating in content production, FSC was developed to mine using traffic generated during content distribution. A lot of new content is being created every day, and it's a secure coin that's mined as a content resource that's never depleted. COIN NETWORK will directly operate the content platform and provide a stable mining and use location for FSC.

Project: SILK

Listing date: 3rd November

Key words: Initial listing, ERC20

Official Website: gala.com or spidertanks.game

About:

Spider Tanks is built on Web3 tech, allowing players to own their garage and earn real rewards for playing!

Summary of Last Week's Listings - 24th October to 30th October , 2022

Name: TFIN

Weekly gain: 9900%

Official Website: http://tfinnetwork.io/index_eng.html

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/TFIN/usdt

Name: CVX

Weekly gain: 76%

Official Website: https://www.convexfinance.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/cvx/usdt

Name: PCHS

Weekly gain: 4%

Official Website: http://www.petchs.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/pchs/usdt

Name: ASGC

Weekly gain: 70%

Official Website: http://asgc.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/asgc/usdt

Name: GOLC

Weekly gain: 225%

Official Website: http://golcoin.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/golc/usdt

Name: OCLI

Weekly gain: 328%

Official Website: http://goodhn11.cafe24.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/ocli/usdt

Name: OSMO

Weekly gain: 55%

Official Website: https://osmosis.zone/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/osmo/usdt

Name: MBASE

Weekly gain: 46%

Official Website: https://minebase.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/mbase/usdt

Name: ARNC

Official Website: http://im-possible.investments/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/arnc/usdt

Name: QAAA

Official Website: https://qommodity.io

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/qaaa/usdt

Name: VNXAU

Official Website: https://vnx.li

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/vnxau/usdt





To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/142576