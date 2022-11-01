Sotera, a California-based digital health company dedicated to detecting early signs of patient deterioration, announces its participation in the AMIA Annual Symposium on November 5 to 9, 2022.

Carlsbad, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2022) - Sotera will be occupying booth 416 in the upcoming event and will be discussing its various initiatives to improve patient data collection and reduce clinical burdens through stronger workflow efficiencies.

More details can be found at https://soteradigitalhealth.com/amia-we-will-be-there

Vital Sign Monitoring Device Developer Sotera Announces AMIA Event Participation

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/142578_bbae5acda4987a93_001full.jpg

Following the announcement, Sotera says that it will be pursuing contact with key opinion leaders to collaborate with and advise on the further development of its data solutions portal. In particular, the company seeks possible partnerships or feedback on its ViSi Mobile System.

ViSi Mobile is an innovative technology that allows patients to be continuously monitored even when not on a critical care floor. This not only gives the patients and their families peace of mind but it's a critical tool to detect early signs of deterioration by utilizing advanced machine learning. ViSi Mobile improves the automated vital signs collection process, seamlessly transcribing data into a patient's electronic medical records by utilizing highly efficient coding algorithms. Relieving the administrative burden of active charting allows clinical teams to focus on treatment plans, the patient's recovery, and the "patient experience" while in the recovery unit.

ViSi monitors blood pressure, SpO2 levels, heart rate, pulse rate, respiration rate, skin temperature, ECG, posture, and arrhythmias and offers fall detection.

Derek Sanz, Sotera's Vice President of Global Strategy and Partnerships, says, "We are excited to meet hospital informatics professionals during the AMIA Symposium and learn more about this growing community as we engage deeper with the American Medical Informatics Association."

This year's AMIA Symposium will focus on the topic "Informatics: Building the Evidence Base." The group says that the last few years have demonstrated the need for the US healthcare industry to have better access to information and innovative technologies to improve healthcare outcomes.

Mr. Sanz said, "Our goal is to help hospitals improve patient safety across the enterprise while reducing alarm burden and increasing clinical workflow efficiencies. If we can help clinicians detect patient deterioration early enough, further complications can be avoided."

Interested parties can find more information by visiting https://soteradigitalhealth.com/amia-we-will-be-there

Contact Info:

Name: Jody Greene

Email: jody.greene@soteradigitalhealth.com

Organization: Sotera Wireless, Inc. DBA Sotera

Address: 5841 Edison Place Suite 140, Carlsbad, California 92008, United States

Website: https://soteradigitalhealth.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/142578