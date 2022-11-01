Expanding its portfolio of solutions to offer in-house technical cleaning services for UK and European data centre operators

Datalec Precision Installations (DPI), a provider of world-class data centre design, supply, build and support services to deliver seamless, integrated and unified end-to-end solutions for data centre operators, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Technivo, a specialist technical cleaning company operating in the UK and Europe.

This acquisition is an important development for DPI and aligns well with the company's managed services portfolio, spearheaded by its Product Manager, James Bangs. According to James: "This acquisition bolsters our turnkey solution through the provision of a full range of technical, maintenance and critical environment cleaning services for UK and European data centres complying to ISO 14644/8 standards."

Providing a positive extension to DPI's in-house portfolio, clients can now access this new technical cleaning service. Project timescales and costs can be greatly improved upon as this essential service is delivered integral to any DPI construction plan.

"Following a partnership with Technivo that has existed for several years, and given the synergies and expertise developed in that period, the shareholders at DPI and Technivo believed the time was right to fully integrate through acquisition. We believed that owning and operating this business would bring even greater value and efficiency to our clients," commented Danny Keeper, Founder and Group Director at DPI.

According to Stuart Richmond, Group Director at DPI, "Data centre technical cleaning solutions require a specialist knowledge and understanding of how these facilities need to be cared for. We are excited to provide these expert in-house cleaning services as a part of our managed services portfolio; delivering a one-stop-shop for all data centre management needs."

Data centre operators can be assured that this new in-house technical cleaning service meets the same exacting delivery standards and quality assurance already enjoyed by DPI clients.

"We are excited to be joining forces with DPI, a company that is dedicated to providing high-quality data centre services across the UK and beyond," said Nick Powis, MD at Technivo. "This acquisition creates the ability to deliver critical environmental services at the highest standard to ensure optimised data centre environments."

To learn more about Datalec Precision Installations (DPI) visit https://datalecltd.com.

About Datalec

Datalec Precision Installations delivers excellence in international data centre installations, partnering with clients to make their businesses successful while providing seamless, integrated, unified end-to-end results with a 'One Call, One Team' service. DPI's rigorous project management and supervision ensures projects are implemented to perfection the first time, every time, while mitigating risk and reducing cost for clients. DPI is focused on delivering a proactive and personal service that provides agility, flexibility and adaptability for substantial data suite construction and implementations. For more information visit: https://datalecltd.com.

