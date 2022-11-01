Norwegian consulting firm Rystad Energy has described the Iberian Peninsula as "a new European energy powerhouse." It expects Spain and Portugal to reach 79% renewables in their combined electricity mix by 2030.From pv magazine Spain Spain and Portugal have the potential to become a "European energy powerhouse," according to a new study by Norway-based consulting firm Rystad Energy. The Iberian Peninsula reportedly has a lot of renewables potential, as well as natural gas supplies from North Africa (rather than Russia) and lower electricity prices than the rest of Europe. "Iberia is well positioned ...

