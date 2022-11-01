Reyna Gold Corp: Reyna Gold Identifies Major Geophysical Anomalies and Further High-Grade Gold, Silver and Copper in Multiple Mineral Systems

With Sample Grades including 56.90 g/t Gold, 733.00 g/t Silver and 3.60% Copper

VANCOUVER, BC and HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2022 / Vancouver and Hong Kong - Reyna Gold Corp. (TSXV:REYG)(OTCQB:REYGF) ("Reyna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce more results from the ongoing district-scale exploration at its 24,215 hectare La Gloria Property in Sonora, Mexico. Results are returning high-grade gold, silver and copper samples from multiple mineralized zones that align with geophysical anomalies, silica alterations and structural controls on the property.

Sample Highlights (Details in Tables 1-4):

La Republicana 56.90 g/t Gold and 15.90 g/t Silver 21.00 g/t Gold and 47.30 g/t Silver 17.85 g/t Gold and 38.20 g/t Silver 16.45 g/t Gold 8.03 g/t Gold, 44.70 g/t Silver and 0.25% Lead 6.23 g/t Gold 4.03 g/t Gold, 41.20 g/t Silver and 0.49% Lead 2.41% Copper and 13.40 g/t Silver

Las Carmelitas 2.25% Copper, 67.10 g/t Silver and 0.11 g/t Gold 2.09% Copper, 116.00 g/t Silver, 0.30 g/t Gold and 0.12% Zinc 1.75% Copper, 81.90 g/t Silver and 0.13% Zinc 1.87% Copper 1.62% Copper and 91.30 g/t Silver 1.53% Copper and 94.70 g/t Silver 10.52 g/t Gold

Western 16.60 g/t Gold with 249.00 g/t Silver with 0.81% Lead 6.00 g/t Gold 4.06 g/t Gold 3.88 g/t Gold 3.42 g/t Gold 2.51 g/t Gold 1.15% Copper, 3.38% Zinc, 1.29% Lead, 20.7 g/t Silver and 0.10 g/t Gold

El Sombrero 23.60 g/t Gold 19.65 g/t Gold 8.33 g/t Gold 8.08 g/t Gold, 149.00 g/t silver, 0.89% Copper, 0.66% Lead and 0.1% Zinc 4.25 g/t Gold, 733.00 g/t Silver, 3.60% Copper, 0.16% Lead and 0.12% Zinc 1.46 g/t Gold, 226.00 g/t Silver, 1.39% Copper, 1.44% Lead and 0.15% Zinc 1.10 g/t Gold, 548.00 g/t Silver, 0.68% Copper, 0.70% Lead and 0.11% Zinc



"We are using a geoscientific exploration approach that is continually working on the property. We have identified a number of very large geophysical anomalies (Figure 1) that tie in with large silica alternations (Figure 5) that our initial drilling and geochemical sampling work show are coinciding with high-grade gold, silver and copper mineralization. These anomalies are mainly covered and as a consequence have never been explored, presenting us with very large unexplored targets that we know are hosting mineralization from multiple orogenic and intrusive related events across an 8,000 hectares (80 sq km) area. It is very exciting to see our exploration approach continuing to uncover more and more mineralization on the property," said Michael Wood CEO of Reyna Gold.

Figure 1. MAG Survey Second Vertical Derivative Interpretation

La Republicana Target

At the La Republicana target, where drill hole LG-22-030 produced 59 m of 1.45 g/t gold (see Press Release 7th September 2022), 414 rock samples have now been taken with an average grade of 1.3 g/t gold.

A main target system at La Republicana has been explored, covering 270 hectares (outlined in Figure 2) in meta-rhyolite and meta-andesite host rocks which the technical team is finding heavily fractured and foliated, making them a favorable host rock for mineralization. Higher-grade gold samples, including 103.50 g/t and 56.90 g/t gold, have been obtained northwest from the initial drilling, and copper has been identified in numerous parts of the target with grades up to 2.41% copper. A secondary target system is also developing in the western part of La Republicana. This western system has a different mineralogical assemblage to the main area, which indicates temperatures and depths of formation greater than those observed in the main area of La Republicana.

Figure 2. La Republicana Target

"We have evidence of multiple mineral systems of both orogenic and intrusive-related mineralization at La Gloria. The latter being evidenced by the presence of minerals produced from intrusive related events, such as magnetite, bornite, tourmaline, biotite, and potassic-feldspar. In addition, we are finding grades of copper and silver that are higher than those typical of orogenic mineralization. This is a great sign as the major deposits on the Mojave-Sonora Megashear have multiple mineral systems combining both orogenic and intrusive-related mineralization," said Ariel Navarro, VP Exploration of Reyna Gold.

Western Target

We have received the first samples from the Western target zone where at least one vein system is developing in a northeast-southwest direction, with a length so far of 933 m long and up to 300 m wide. We have received back 308 rock samples with grades up to 16.60 g/t gold and an average gold grade of 0.32 g/t gold, with 22 samples above 1 g/t gold. There are also samples with good grades of up to 1.15% copper, 249.00 g/t silver, 3.38% zinc and 1.29% lead.

Figure 3. Western Target

Las Carmelitas Target

We have received the initial sample results from Las Carmelitas with a number of samples containing high-grade mineralization with copper grades up to 2.25%, gold grades up to 10.85 g/t and silver grades up to 116.00 g/t.

The technical team is very excited about the unique high-grade geochemical assemblage of Antimony (Sb) - Mercury (Hg) - Barium (Ba) - Strontium (Sr) that is present at Las Carmelitas. The high grade of these minerals along with a large silica alteration identified at Las Carmelitas from the satellite imaging (Figure 5), which has been confirmed by the presence of heavily silicified rocks in the field and the presence of known silicified breccias identified by drilling close-by in Main Zone, is indicating that we are in the upper part of the orogenic gold system and presents the opportunity we could be looking at a hot spring style deposit.

Las Carmelitas also has the presence of chalcocite, which is a high-grade copper mineral. Chalcocite has been identified in veins and disseminated in the host rocks at Las Carmelitas.

Figure 4. Las Carmelitas Target

Next Steps

A comprehensive structural survey has been concluded, interpretation and modeling of the data are currently underway. Induced Polarization (IP) geophysics is now being conducted and will be completed at four target zones La Republicana, Western, Las Carmelitas and Main Zone.

With the break in drilling while the structural study and IP surveys are completed, it has freed up the entire geological team for field work and they are uncovering a number of new targets, showing the extent of mineralization on the property. We are now focusing on an area of around 8,000 hectares (80 sq km), as outlined in Figures 1 and 5, where we know we have multiple mineral systems of both orogenic and intrusive-related mineralization. After completion of the IP geophysical survey, drilling will recommence in this area focused on La Republicana, Western, Las Carmelitas and Main Zone targets.

Figure 5: Mineral Alteration with Geochemical Samples and Major Structures

Click here to watch the video

Surface Samples Highlights

Table 1 - La Republicana

LA REPUBLICANA TARGET Sample Number Sample Type Width (m) Au Ag Cu Pb g/t g/t % % 241690 Channel 0.50 <0.005 40.50 0.01 0.61 241691 Chip 0.50 1.02 0.20 <0.01 <0.01 242007 Grab Selective 2.70 30.90 0.01 0.07 242014 Channel 1.00 1.81 15.90 <0.01 0.15 242042 Channel 1.00 <0.005 75.20 0.84 <0.01 242044 Channel 0.40 1.45 17.50 <0.01 0.52 242046 Channel 0.50 0.08 21.60 0.57 <0.01 242047 Channel 1.00 0.24 29.80 0.57 <0.01 242049 Floated 1.00 6.23 3.20 0.06 0.03 242053 Grab Selective 0.06 13.40 2.41 <0.01 242058 Channel 1.00 0.54 5.00 <0.01 0.02 242059 Channel 1.00 0.93 27.40 0.01 0.19 242071 Channel 1.20 21.00 47.30 0.02 0.01 242076 Grab Selective 17.85 38.20 0.06 <0.01 242081 Chip 1.00 56.90 15.90 <0.01 <2 242082 Channel 0.50 1.47 1.10 <0.01 <2 242098 Channel 0.75 16.45 39.10 <0.01 0.05 242321 Channel 1.00 1.36 12.20 0.03 0.32 242324 Channel 0.60 4.03 41.20 0.02 0.50 242325 Channel 0.80 1.61 18.80 <0.01 0.31 242328 Channel 0.35 8.03 44.70 0.03 0.25

Table 2 - Western

WESTERN TARGET Sample Number Sample Type Width (m) Au Ag Cu Pb Zn g/t g/t % % % 240843 Grab Selective 16.60 249.00 0.03 0.81 <0.01 241721 Channel 0.90 1.50 0.70 <0.01 <0.01 0.02 241749 Channel 0.50 2.97 4.10 <0.01 0.01 0.08 241752 Grab Selective 1.26 0.60 <0.01 0.0014 0.04 241764 Channel 0.50 1.23 0.50 <0.01 <0.01 0.01 241777 Channel 0.60 1.08 0.70 <0.01 <0.01 0.03 241778 Channel 0.80 4.06 2.30 0.01 <0.01 0.03 241779 Channel 0.50 1.88 1.30 0.01 <0.01 0.04 241781 Channel 0.50 3.42 1.70 0.01 <0.01 0.02 241795 Grab Selective 0.10 20.70 1.15 1.29 3.38 242102 Grab Selective 1.19 0.90 <0.01 0.01 0.01 242108 Grab Selective 1.86 1.30 0.01 <0.01 0.04 242110 Grab Selective 2.16 0.90 0.01 <2 0.02 242111 Grab Selective 1.28 0.70 0.01 <0.01 0.01 242122 Grab Selective 1.03 0.90 <0.01 <0.01 <0.01 242157 Channel 0.80 6.00 1.70 0.01 <0.01 0.03 242171 Channel 0.70 3.88 3.50 0.01 <0.01 0.02 242190 Grab Selective 2.51 2.50 0.01 <0.01 <0.01 242274 Channel 0.50 1.03 1.00 <0.01 <0.01 <0.01 242276 Channel 0.90 2.23 1.00 0.01 <0.01 0.01 242298 Channel 0.60 1.48 0.70 <0.01 <0.01 0.01 242405 Channel 0.50 1.38 0.60 0.01 <0.01 <0.01

Table 3 - El Sombrero

EL SOMBRERO TARGET Sample Number Sample Type Width (m) Au Ag Cu Pb g/t g/t % % 240869 Channel 0.80 1.68 64.60 0.37 0.03 240959 Channel 0.60 1.58 2.60 0.01 0.05 240978 Channel 0.50 1.32 5.50 0.02 0.13 240999 Channel 0.50 1.11 548.00 0.69 0.70 241055 Channel 0.50 23.60 3.50 <0.01 <0.03 241057 Grab Selective 8.33 4.90 0.01 0.02 241058 Grab Selective 3.85 67.50 0.08 0.16 241061 Grab Selective 1.37 26.90 0.07 0.11 241094 Grab Selective 2.13 3.40 0.01 0.04 241099 Grab Selective 19.65 3.60 <0.01 <0.03 241102 Channel 1.00 8.08 149.00 0.90 0.66 241104 Channel 0.50 4.25 733.00 3.60 0.16 241106 Channel 1.70 1.46 226.00 1.40 1.44 241128 Grab Selective 4.66 20.40 0.01 0.74

Table 4 - Las Carmelitas

LAS CARMELITAS TARGET Sample Number Sample Type Width (m) Au Ag Cu Sb Hg Ba Sr g/t g/t % ppm ppm ppm ppm 241682 Channel 1.00 0.30 116.00 2.09 4250.00 246.00 1120.00 215.00 241824 Grab Selective 0.12 67.10 2.25 3780.00 611.00 2200.00 429.00 241835 Grab Selective 0.05 91.30 1.62 6970.00 332.00 1480.00 222.00 241836 Grab Selective 0.02 19.90 0.31 1395.00 41.00 2790.00 315.00 241838 Channel 0.90 0.02 21.70 0.36 758.00 40.00 910.00 56.00 241841 Channel 0.80 0.06 43.10 1.07 3000.00 86.00 1010.00 107.00 241843 Channel 0.65 0.02 18.00 0.25 1060.00 9.00 1670.00 103.00 241858 Grab Selective 0.07 94.70 1.53 7770.00 291.00 940.00 833.00 241863 Channel 1.50 0.00 10.80 0.28 606.00 7.00 1110.00 249.00 241865 Grab Selective 0.01 81.90 1.75 6510.00 48.00 600.00 443.00 241866 Grab Selective <0.01 37.30 0.90 3500.00 16.00 2180.00 288.00 241867 Channel 1.20 <0.01 12.30 0.29 1470.00 3.00 1080.00 99.00 241872 Channel 1.20 0.02 42.00 1.38 2050.00 791.00 960.00 497.00 241897 Channel 1.40 10.85 10.00 0.02 3.00 <1 120.00 113.00 241898 Channel 0.40 0.50 0.50 0.01 <2 <1 410.00 98.00 241907 Channel 0.80 0.02 3.20 1.87 <2 <1 290.00 83.00 241917 Channel 0.50 0.59 22.00 0.05 94.00 <1 40.00 61.00 241947 Channel 0.60 0.41 0.20 0.00 2.00 <1 100.00 16.00

The full list of sample assays may be found here (Ctrl + Click to open the link) on Reyna Gold's website reynagold.com.

Qualified Person

Steve Robertson has acted as the Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 for this disclosure and supervised the preparation of the technical information in this release. Mr. Robertson has a B.Sc. in Geology and more than 30 years of relevant experience exploring in the North American Cordillera. He is a Registered Professional Geoscientist (Reg. 21201) with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia. Mr. Robertson is not independent as he is on the board of directors of Reyna Gold Corp. Mr. Robertson is satisfied that the results are verified based on a review of the field program details, imagery data, a review of the sampling procedures, sample results, the credentials of the professionals completing the work and the nature of the gold mineralization in a well-known district for the style of mineralization.

QA/QC Statement

The surface samples are delivered to the internationally certified ALS Minerals laboratory facilities in Hermosillo City where the samples are prepared and shipped to Vancouver, Canada for analysis. Assaying is done by ALS in Canada under an ISO 1702 Quality management system. Samples are fire assayed for Au (Au-AA24) and analyzed for multi-elements using method code ME-ICP41+ ME-MS42 (only to analyze tellurium), following an aqua regia digestion. Over limits are analyzed using the most appropriate method. Multi-element geochemical standards, blanks, and duplicates are inserted systematically into the rock sampling series to monitor lab performance. The control samples are inserted into each 20 samples in the case of standards, blanks, and duplicates, and for rejects and pulps duplicates each 30 samples intercalated. Referent to the chain of custody the samples are transported from the La Gloria project to the camp in Caborca City and then to ALS Chemex in Hermosillo City, by Reyna Gold personnel

