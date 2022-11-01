London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2022) - Reuters Events have teamed up with Hydro to create a free-to-attend automotive webinar. Leading OEMs, including Rivian and Volvo Cars, will discuss the path to zero emission vehicles.

Taking place on November 9th at 10AM ET, the webinar will focus on low-carbon materials in the vehicle production process. Can't make the date? Register anyway and we'll send you the recordings.

Register today

Topics include:

What challenges are OEM's facing when selecting materials for the vehicles especially heavier battery EVs?

Realize the importance of collaboration and transparency in the vehicle production value chain

Address alternative materials and innovative solutions such as "greener aluminium

Speakers include:

Linnea Petersson, Manager, Sustainable Materials Strategy , Volvo Cars

, Balaji Balakrishnan, Senior Manager, Service Material & Accessories Planning , Rivian

, Mark White, Technical Director , Alumobility

, Lars Andre Moen, VP, Head of Business Development, BU Recycling, Norsk Hydro

