Dienstag, 01.11.2022
„Lithium-Bombe“ vor Explosion? Auf dem Pfad von American Lithium?!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.11.2022 | 12:05
CDR-Life AG: CDR-Life to Participate in the 2022 Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

ZÜRICH, Switzerland, Nov. 01, 2022., a biotechnology company pioneering a new and differentiated class of highly tumor-selective immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary antibody-based MHC-targeting T cell engager technology, today announced that Christian Leisner, Chief Executive Officer and Björn Peters, Chief Business Officer, will participate in one-on-one meetings at the upcoming Jefferies London Healthcare Conference from November 15-17, 2022 in London, United Kingdom.

About CDR-Life Inc.

CDR-Life is a privately held, biotherapeutics company leveraging its unique antibody technology, M-gager, to target highly cancer-specific intracellular proteins presented on the major histocompatibility complex

Argot Partners
CDR-Life@argotpartners.com
Phone: +1-212-600-1902


