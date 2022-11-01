Global No-code Development Platforms Market Set to Reach USD 68.03 billion by 2030, With a Sustainable CAGR of 24.1% | Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Global No-code Development Platforms Market" by Application (Desktop & Server-based, Web-based and, Mobile-based), Component (Services and Platform), Organization Type (Large Enterprise, and Small & Medium Enterprise), Deployment (On-premise and Cloud), Industry (Education, BFSI, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Retail, Government, Manufacturing, and Others) and Regions: Size, Share, Trends, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021-2030, the market was valued at USD 12.13 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate of 24.1% by the end of 2030. The global no-code development platforms market growth is attributed to the growing need for rapid application deployment.





The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics of the industry. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments, including products, applications, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players and covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping them to expand their market share.

Highlights on the segments of the Global No-code Development Platforms Market

In terms of applications, the global no-code development platforms market is segmented into desktop & server-based, web-based, and, mobile-based. The web-based application segment is anticipated to expand at a sustainable CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growing demand for web-based applications across the globe. The segment is projected to boost further in the coming years, owing to the wide-scale availability and several customization options provided by web-based apps.

On the basis of component, the global no-code development platforms market is divided into services and platform. The platform segment is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period, owing to the growing number of enterprises demanding no-code development platform services to create software and applications. The advantages provided by no-code development platforms such as reduced cost, development, and deployment time are expected to further segment growth in the coming years.

Based on organization type, the global no-code development platforms market is bifurcated into large enterprise, and small & medium enterprise. The small & medium enterprise segment is anticipated to grow at a considerable pace during the forecast period, due to the growing number of SMEs utilizing the no-code development platforms to build technology solutions. The low initial investment required for utilizing the services of no-code development platforms to build software is enabling the small & medium enterprise segment to grow at a faster pace.

On the basis of deployment, the global market is divided into on-premise and cloud. The cloud segment is projected to expand rapidly during the forecast period, as the demand for cloud-based no-code solutions is rising across worldwide enterprises. The advantage of cloud-based includes the flexibility of devices, locations, and storage, which are expected to further the segment growth rapidly in the coming years.

In terms of industry, the global no-code development platforms market is divided into education, BFSI, healthcare, IT & telecom, media & entertainment, retail, government, manufacturing, and others. The BFSI segment is projected to expand at a considerable rate during the projected period, owing to the large amount of data generated by the BFSI enterprises across the globe. The BFSI companies are able to develop various solutions rapidly and deploy them for operational automation as well as efficiently servicing the customers.

Based on regions, the global market is categorized into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The market in North America is projected to expand at a significant CAGR during the projected period, owing to the presence of key market players and increasing innovative solutions launched in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold a substantial share of the global no-code development platforms market, owing to the rising incorporation of no-code solutions by enterprises in the region.

The global no-code development platforms market in North America is expanding and dominating as compared to other regional markets, owing to the major presence of the key-market players in the region. Research and development of innovative solutions for developing no-code solutions are considerably high in the region which is fueling the no-code development platforms market in North America .

is expanding and dominating as compared to other regional markets, owing to the major presence of the key-market players in the region. Research and development of innovative solutions for developing no-code solutions are considerably high in the region which is fueling the no-code development platforms market in . The no-code development market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a substantial pace during the forecast period. The rising adaption of the no-code development for developing app solutions by the enterprise in the region is anticipated to drive the market in the coming years.

is anticipated to grow at a substantial pace during the forecast period. The rising adaption of the no-code development for developing app solutions by the enterprise in the region is anticipated to drive the market in the coming years. The web-based application segment is anticipated to grow at a significant pace, as demand for web-based solutions is rising across global enterprises. The web-based app solutions provide ease and flexibility to the workforce, which allows them to manage their work efficiently. The web-based apps can be accessed across devices, owing to which it is possible for employees or clients to access services at flexible schedules from any remote location.

The small & medium Enterprise segment is anticipated to expand at a sustainable CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributed to increasing demand for low-cost software development solutions by small & medium enterprises, as they help in saving costs and speedily developing and implementing technology for business operations.

Read 212 Pages Research Report with Detailed ToC on "Global No-code Development Platforms Market" by Application (Desktop & Server-based, Web-based and, Mobile-based), Component (Services and Platform), Organization Type (Large Enterprise, and Small & Medium Enterprise), Deployment (On-premise and Cloud), Industry (Education, BFSI, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Retail, Government, Manufacturing, and Others), and Regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2021 - 2030

