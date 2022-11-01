Computer Modelling Group Ltd.: CMG Welcomes John Mortimer as Chief Technology Officer

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2022 / Computer Modelling Group Ltd. ("CMG" or the "Company") (TSX:CMG) is pleased to announce the appointment of John Mortimer as Chief Technology Officer effective November 1, 2022.

"John comes to CMG with over 20 years of experience in software development. He has extensive knowledge in leading software companies through high growth periods, has developed and executed on the long-term architecture roadmap for numerous software platforms and has experience in corporate development initiatives including supporting merger and acquisition due diligence and integration, and strategic partnership strategies" commented Pramod Jain, chief executive officer. "His accomplishments in improving the scale and performance of software platforms and his background in energy technology developing an ecosystem of cloud-based applications leveraging real-time data will be critical in accelerating our product strategy moving forward."

Mr. Mortimer joins CMG from Benevity where he held the role of Vice President, Engineering and was responsible for developing and scaling the enterprise SaaS platform for the organization that is currently used by over 700 of the world's Fortune 1000 companies. In his new role at CMG, he will report directly to CEO Pramod Jain.

Prior to his time at Benevity, Mr. Mortimer held leadership positions at various companies including Blackline Safety, Aveva, OPI Systems and Pason Systems.

Mr. Mortimer holds a P.Eng with APEGA, an MBA (Finance) from the Haskayne School of Business and a B.Sc. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Calgary.

About CMG

CMG (TSX:CMG) is a global software and consulting company providing advanced reservoir modelling capabilities to the energy industry. CMG provides cutting-edge technologies that support critical field development decisions for upstream planning and energy transition strategies. CMG is headquartered in Calgary, AB, with offices in Houston, London, Dubai, Bogota, and Kuala Lumpur.

