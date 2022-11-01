New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2022) - The most promising gateway to the DeFi world, the DEXTools app is now available on Android and Apple marketplaces. Traders and investors can rest easy and get an edge over others with this latest widget ready to work across the DeFi markets and making the navigation and trading on the move experience as seamless as is possible.

As the world's leading DeFi portfolio and cryptocurrency price tracking app, DEXTools keeps users updated with live cryptocurrency prices, whale movements, and allows tracking their favorite pairs and setting alerts. Ever since its foundation in 2020, DEXTools has quickly earned the trust of millions of users worldwide. The latest figures reveal the average active user count to be a record 30 million per month.

With the new DEXTools, crypto traders can instantly follow live prices of thousands of cryptocurrencies right from their mobile phones. They can create a customizable portfolio of pairs to track, mark favorites, and get to know which way the markets are headed. Traders on decentralized marketplaces can easily follow these trends with the help of the fastest search engine currently in the market.

"DEXTools has recently expanded the useability of the platform with the integration of over 40 blockchains, all easily visible through the DEXTools pool explorer," said Javier Palomino, Co-Founder and CEO of DEXTools.

Another significant move is the integration of the $DEXT token by Coinbase based on the token's active userbase and growing popularity among the adopters of Web3.

New and additional services via subscription are accessible to holders of $DEXT token. They get to know trends in the DeFi market, and bigger holders are given access to a private community, which is similar to a DAO.

DEXTools App features include:

Discover and track new pairs before anyone else

See prices in real time, follow thousands of cryptocurrencies listed on any DEX

Know safety scores of tokens on a 1 to 99 scale

Trade directly from the app using the aggregator

"DEXTools phone app has been designed to be as seamless as the current desktop interface, with future integrations being planned that will make the application the all-in-one source for traders." Concluded Frederic Fernandez, Co-Founder and CMO of DEXTools.

#####

About

DEXTools offer real-time data analysis at the tips of your fingers: Create unique trading strategies, anticipate market movements, search for big spreads, track and copy the most profitable wallets and much more. For more information, please visit: https://www.dextools.io/

On social networks:

Telegram: https://t.me/DEXToolsCommunity

Discord: http://discord.com/invite/wVanCNraEh

Twitter: @DEXToolsApp

Medium: https://dextools.medium.com/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/DEXToolsAcademy'sub_confirmation=1

Media contact:

Frederic Fernandez

Email: info@dextools.io

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/142579