Echosens, a high-technology company offering liver diagnostic solutions, is pleased to announce its strong presence at the upcoming American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) Liver Meeting, Nov. 4-8, 2022, in Washington, D.C. FibroScan-based solutions are referenced in over 130 abstracts including 17 oral presentations. The Liver Meeting brings together clinicians, associates and scientists from around the world to exchange information on the latest research, discuss new developments in liver treatment and transplantation and network with leading experts in the field of hepatology.

"We are gratified that FibroScan is consecutively recognized at one of the most important meetings in hepatology worldwide," says Dominque Legros, Echosens Group CEO. "FibroScan is a quick and painless exam that can be performed in less than 10 minutes to provide immediate results at point-of-care. Validation of liver stiffness measurement by vibration controlled transient elastography (LSM by VCTE) serves as the cornerstone of noninvasive tests to improve risk stratification and enhance clinical decision-making."

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) currently affects approximately 37% of adults, is asymptomatic and is infrequently diagnosed in primary care or diabetology clinics. When left unaddressed, NAFLD can lead to more serious complications, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), fibrosis and cirrhosis. Early diagnosis is a key factor in halting or even reversing the progression of liver disease. Given the clinical and cost-containment benefits of early disease identification and management, noninvasive FibroScan technology is an important tool for medical specialists in identifying patients at high risk of developing NAFLD.

"In the battle against a worldwide liver disease epidemic, Echosens is proud to announce further validation for the effectiveness of our FibroScan technologies for the management of patients with advanced chronic liver disease," says Jon Gingrich, CEO, Echosens, North America. "We will continue to innovate and improve the management of silent, underdiagnosed chronic liver disease."

About Echosens

Pioneer in its field, Echosens significantly changed the practice of liver assessment with FibroScan, the non-invasive solution for comprehensive management of liver health. FibroScan is recognized worldwide and validated by over 3,500 peer reviewed publications and 160 international guidelines. Echosens has made FibroScanavailable in over 100+ countries enabling millions of liver examinations worldwide. https://www.echosens.com/

