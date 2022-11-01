Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.11.2022
„Lithium-Bombe“ vor Explosion? Auf dem Pfad von American Lithium?!
WKN: A0YD8Q ISIN: US58933Y1055 
Tradegate
01.11.22
14:12 Uhr
102,20 Euro
-0,20
-0,20 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
01.11.2022
Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc.: Dragonfly Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed in Clinical Trial Evaluating Solid Tumor Targeting TriNKET Conducted by Merck

Milestone payment to Dragonfly is triggered by dosing of first patient in Phase 1 clinical trial

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc. ("Dragonfly"), today announced that the first patient has been dosed in a clinical trial being conducted by Merck, known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, to evaluate a solid tumor targeting TriNKET developed by Dragonfly. Dragonfly will receive an undisclosed milestone payment triggered by this event.

Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc.

"Across both our 1.0 and 2.0 collaborations, Merck has been an extraordinary partner in oncology, immune disorders and other fields," said Bill Haney, co-founder and CEO of Dragonfly Therapeutics. "We are delighted that the first immunotherapy candidate from our initial collaboration has advanced into the clinic, and equally enthusiastic by the progress we are making together on bringing Dragonfly's TriNKET technology to targets that address other indications."

The companies' collaboration, initially focused on a number of solid tumor targets, began in October 2018. The collaboration was subsequently expanded in 2020 with a multi-target agreement to develop and commercialize additional natural killer ("NK") cell engager immunotherapies in oncology, infectious disease and immune disorders. Merck licensed this first TriNKET immunotherapy candidate from Dragonfly in November 2020.

About Dragonfly

Dragonfly Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing therapies that use its novel bispecific antibody technology to harness the body's innate immune system to bring breakthrough treatments to patients. Dragonfly has a deep pipeline of wholly owned preclinical candidates discovered using its proprietary platform that are progressing toward the clinic, as well as productive collaborations with Merck, Abbvie, Gilead and Bristol Myers Squibb in a broad range of disease areas.

For more information visit:
www.dragonflytx.com
https://www.linkedin.com/company/dragonfly-therapeutics-inc./
https://twitter.com/dragonflytx

DRAGONFLY MEDIA CONTACT:
Anne E. Deconinck | anne@dragonflytx.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/390962/Dragonfly_Therapeutics_Inc_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dragonfly-therapeutics-announces-first-patient-dosed-in-clinical-trial-evaluating-solid-tumor-targeting-trinket-conducted-by-merck-301663705.html

© 2022 PR Newswire
