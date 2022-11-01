Remote Patient Monitoring System Market Worth $16.9 Billion By 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global remote patient monitoring system market size is expected to reach USD 16.9 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research Inc. It is projected to register a CAGR of 18.3% from 2022 to 2030. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the remote patient monitoring system. The main drivers for this market are the increasing geriatric population, cost-effective treatment, and the rising prevalence of chronic conditions. The breakout of COVID-19 has propelled the demand for remote patient monitoring devices and services as healthcare facilities were burdened with COVID-19-infected patients. Key players like Smiths Medical reported that the demand for their home monitoring devices substantially increased during the pandemic.





Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The cardiac rhythm monitor segment is expected to witness a significant CAGR over the forecast period owing to the increasing incidence of cardiac conditions globally.

The home healthcare segment is projected to witness a CAGR of 22.0% over the forecast period owing to a rise in the number of patients accessing remote monitoring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Asia Pacific , the market is expected to showcase high growth potential due to the presence of large unmet needs in emerging economies such as China and India .

This region is also backed by Japan, which has one of the highest numbers of 65+ year old adults at a global level.

Read 172 page full market research report, "Remote Patient Monitoring System Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Vital Sign Monitors, Specialized Monitors), By End Use, By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Remote Patient Monitoring System Market Growth & Trends

The amalgamation of telehealth with remote patient monitoring services is expected to further boost the market growth. The Asia Pacific is also projected to be a key revenue generator in the coming years. The region is backed by developing countries such as China, South Korea, and Thailand which are witnessing an increase in the number of chronic diseases owing to lifestyle changes. Cardiovascular disease is among the leading cause of death in these countries. The remote patient monitoring system is expected to play a key role in the early detection and timely management of these diseases.

Remote Patient Monitoring System Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global remote patient monitoring system market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

Remote Patient Monitoring System Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Vital Sign Monitors

Blood Pressure Monitors



Pulse Oximeters



Heart Rate Monitor (ECG)



Temperature Monitor



Respiratory Rate Monitor



Brain Monitoring (EEG)

Special Monitors

Anesthesia Monitors



Blood Glucose Monitors



Cardiac Rhythm Monitor



Respiratory Monitor



Fetal Heart Monitors



Prothrombin Monitors



Multi Parameter Monitors (MPM)



Others

Remote Patient Monitoring System Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Cancer

Cardiovascular Diseases

Diabetes

Sleep Disorder

Weight management and Fitness Monitoring

Bronchitis

Infections

Virus

Dehydration

Hypertension

Remote Patient Monitoring System Market - End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Hospital Based Patients

Ambulatory Patients

Home Healthcare

Remote Patient Monitoring System Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Thailand



South Korea

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil



Argentina



Colombia

MEA

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

List of Key Players of Remote Patient Monitoring System Market

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION

Omron Corporation

OSI Systems, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Welch Allyn

Smiths Medical

Abbott

Boston Scientific Corporation

Dräger Medical

GE Healthcare

Honeywell

Johnson & Johnson

LifeWatch

Medtronic

Masimo

Vitls, Inc

CareValidate

Biotronik

American Telecare

