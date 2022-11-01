Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2022) - StrikePoint Gold Inc. (TSXV: SKP) (OTCQB: STKXF) ("StrikePoint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Michael G. Allen has been appointed as President, CEO and Director of the Company. In addition, Mr. Shawn Khunkhun has been elevated to the role of Executive Chairman and Director of the Company.

"I am thrilled to usher in a new era for StrikePoint. With our complementary skill sets Mike and I are keen on building StrikePoint into a go-to name in the mineral exploration and development industry. Mike has demonstrated and ability to identify, acquire, progress and sell assets for the benefit of shareholders, we look forward to executing that strategy at StrikePoint," stated Executive Chairman and Director, Shawn Khunkhun.

Mr. Allen brings over 20 years of multifaceted work experience in the mineral exploration and development business. His experience has been from grassroots to advancing projects through feasibility studies, construction and operations, in a variety of geological systems and jurisdictions. In addition, Mr. Allen brings additional capital markets strength to StrikePoint having raised significant amounts of capital to advance projects. Most notably Mr. Allen was President, CEO and Director of Northern Empire Resources, where he was responsible for identifying, acquiring and advancing the Sterling Project in the Beatty district of South West Nevada. Northern Empire was sold to Coeur Mining at the all-time high of the share price for approximately $120 million. Recently, Mr. Allen was President of Elevation Gold Mining Corporation, Arizona's largest precious metals producer.

Mr. Allen is a Professional Geologist and QP under the definitions of NI43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

STRIKEPOINT GOLD INC.

"Shawn Khunkhun"

Shawn Khunkhun

Executive Chairman and Director

For more information, please contact:

StrikePoint Gold Inc.

Shawn Khunkhun, Executive Chairman and Director

T: (604) 609-5137

E: sk@strikepointgold.com

Or



Michael G. Allen, President, CEO and Director

T: (604) 602-1440

E: ma@strikepointgold.com

W: www.strikepointgold.com

Statements in this release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the company's filings with Canadian securities regulators. Such information contained herein represents management's best judgment as of the date hereof based on information currently available. The company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, save and except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor it's Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/142496