Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2022) - Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the "Company" or "Datametrex') is pleased to announce that further to the news release on October 25, 2022, Medi-Call Inc., ("Medi-Call"), the Company's wholly-owned telehealth company has received three (3) distribution agreements, signed October 28, 2022, with international student agencies following Medi-Call attending South Korea's International Education Fair last week to present its telehealth services to international students and agencies for studying in Canada.

These new partnerships now connect Medi-Call with agencies that introduce services, such as healthcare to students who are planning their new journey into Canada. With an influx of new patients coming in from these agencies, Medi-Call's patient roster and telehealth subscribers are expected to grow significantly.

Medi-Call is a growing telehealth platform designed to meet the current needs of Canadians and provide more affordable and accessible healthcare to those who need it.

The latest Canadian healthcare data reports that 9.7 million Canadians are still having difficulty accessing healthcare, which includes 58% of those surveyed saying they have difficulty accessing specialist appointments, 54% saying they had difficulty accessing emergency care, 44% reporting difficulty accessing non-emergency treatment and 41% unable to access diagnostic tests. (Source: https://angusreid.org/canada-health-care-issues/)

"With Medi-Call's team of highly skilled physicians and nurses, our telehealth services aim to fill the current void and help provide healthcare to those in need. Our affordable packages provide convenient and accessible healthcare at your fingertips. We are thrilled to now have partnerships that allow us to provide our telehealth services to international students. We are glad to see Medi-Call make progress and are expected to see more distribution agreements in the future," said Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company.

About the International Education and Emigration Fair

The International Education & Emigration Fair is the largest show offering information on studying abroad, working abroad, emigration and investment which brings more than 500 schools and associations related studying internationally from 30 countries and 50 associations related emigration and foreign investment from 5 countries every single time. The fair is a one-stop service, face-to-face counseling on the spot. The fair has many supporters like embassies, state governments, education offices and emigration offices and also had some qualifications to exhibitors to enhance public confidence. The International Education & Emigration Fair offers various programs including high qualified presentations to help advance your education, career, and business.

For more information, please visit: https://www.uhak2min.com/en/.

About Medi-Call

Medi-call is a subscription-based software as a service (SaaS) mobile application that connects patients with doctors. It is an integrated grid system that connects patients with providers in real time. Medi-Call solves accessibility issues for patients living in rural or isolated communities and those also have limited mobility while improving coordination and communication of treatment among healthcare team members and their patients. Medi-Call facilitates mobile health care services, including prescriptions and is passionate about building doctor-patient relationships virtually.

Visit Medicallmd.ca to learn more about the Company.

Download the Medi-Call App for Android: https://bit.ly/MCGooglePlay

Download the Medi-Call App for iOS: https://apple.co/3oos9m2

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company with exposure to artificial intelligence, machine learning, telehealth and has recently entered the electric vehicle (EV) market. Datametrex's mission is to provide tools and solutions that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including health and safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through artificial intelligence and health diagnostics, the Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain.

For additional information on Datametrex and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.datametrex.com.

To learn more about how our AI is used in Cyber Security, Telehealth and EV, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ApFk3sWAXtg.

For further information:

Investor Relations & Communications

Priya Monique Atwal, Director of Communications

Email: investors@datametrex.com

Tel: 416-901-5611 x 204

Marshall Gunter, CEO

Email: mgunter@datametrex.com

Tel: 514-295-2300

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Bid. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/142526