Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2022) - Tiidal Gaming Group Corp. (CSE: TIDL) (OTCQB: TIIDF) ("Tiidal Gaming" or the "Company"), a leading esports and gaming platform company, is pleased to announce that Sportsflare, a wholly-owned division of Tiidal Gaming, has signed a licensing agreement with No House Advantage, LLC ("No House Advantage"), a U.S.-based daily fantasy company.

No House Advantage offers the most dynamic fantasy sports wagering platform, which includes player proposition betting solutions ("player props") that focuses on leading North American sport franchises, namely the NFL, NBA and MLB. No House Advantage intends to extend its product suite to target esports fans and as a result, it has decided to license Sportsflare's technology offerings. Through the partnership, Sportsflare will provide No House Advantage with access to its market-leading player props for immensely popular esports titles such as CS:GO, Dota 2 and League of Legends in exchange for a monthly licensing fee.

"No House Advantage is a unique U.S. daily fantasy sports operator and we are pleased to partner with them," said Max Polaczuk, Chief Technology Officer of Tiidal Gaming. "This agreement is beneficial to the expansion of our operations as it enables us to solidify our footprint in the U.S. marketplace where we see a high demand for innovative esports fantasy and betting products. Our substantial player database and our player props products have caught the attention of the daily fantasy market, who see esports as a natural extension to their daily fantasy product line. We offer the best-in-class player props for popular video games and by delivering them to U.S. operators, we intend to replicate the success seen in traditional sports in the United States."

About No House Advantage

No House Advantage is changing the game by offering the most dynamic fantasy sports platform available today. Play in peer-to-peer PICK 'EM contests for the shot at winning big CASH PRIZES. Test your skills VS THE HOUSE and 20X your entry if all your picks hit!

For more information about No House Advantage, please visit: https://nohouseadvantage.com/

About Tiidal Gaming

Tiidal Gaming is a leading media and technology platform enabling next generation engagement in esports and gaming. We are positioned at the intersection of gaming, media, and betting and enable our partners to create positive, engaging, and immersive fan and consumer experiences through our industry-leading media and technology offerings. With deep industry roots and expertise, Tiidal is focused on the next generation of fan and consumer and building the future of game-based entertainment. For more information, please visit www.tiidal.gg.

Tom Hearne

Chief Executive Officer, Tiidal Gaming

e: tom@tiidal.gg

t: 416-560-0528

Investor Relations

e: ir@tiidal.gg

t: 905-510-7636

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of management of the Company with respect to performance, business and future events. Forward-looking statements are based on the then-current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about the business and the industry and markets in which the Company operates. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

