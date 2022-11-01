CorVel Corp.: CorVel Announces Revenues and Earnings

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ: CRVL) announced the results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Revenues for the quarter were $177 million, an increase from $158 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Earnings per share for the quarter were $0.83, compared to $0.88 in the same quarter of the prior year.



Revenues for the six months ended September 30, 2022 were $354 million, compared to $310 million for the six months ended September 30, 2021. Earnings per share for the six months ended September 30, 2022 were $1.77, compared to $1.81 for the six months ended September 30, 2021.

The Company has continued its investment in the CERiS team, SaaS platform, R&D, and the creation of new services within the payment integrity market. A new workflow management system was implemented which provided increased scalability, configurability, and process efficiency gains in overall labor costs. Automated medical record review technology which eliminated manual processes was also installed during the quarter. This functionality significantly improved performance of the CERiS clinical review team while performing diagnosis related group audits.

With opportunities presented by the pandemic and the Great Resignation, the Company has prioritized the quality of engagement, results, and outcomes generated. Enhanced retention efforts, proactive hiring, and increasing bench strength have mitigated the impact of these labor market challenges. A 97% overall customer retention rate for the year validates the efficacy of these efforts and the expectation is the workforce pendulum will swing back to a neutral position.

Quarter Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Revenues $ 177,426,000 $ 157,743,000 Cost of revenues 141,332,000 121,082,000 Gross profit 36,094,000 36,661,000 General and administrative 17,549,000 16,658,000 Income from operations 18,545,000 20,003,000 Income tax provision 3,889,000 3,931,000 Net income $ 14,656,000 $ 16,072,000 Earnings Per Share: Basic $ 0.84 $ 0.90 Diluted $ 0.83 $ 0.88 Weighted Shares Basic 17,386,000 17,841,000 Diluted 17,650,000 18,232,000





Six Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Revenues $ 353,733,000 $ 310,363,000 Cost of revenues 277,770,000 236,489,000 Gross profit 75,963,000 73,874,000 General and administrative 36,219,000 33,303,000 Income from operations 39,744,000 40,571,000 Income tax provision 8,397,000 7,656,000 Net income $ 31,347,000 $ 32,915,000 Earnings Per Share: Basic $ 1.80 $ 1.84 Diluted $ 1.77 $ 1.81 Weighted Shares Basic 17,446,000 17,869,000 Diluted 17,726,000 18,226,000





September 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 Cash $ 75,625,000 $ 97,504,000 Customer deposits 75,770,000 69,781,000 Accounts receivable, net 84,787,000 82,586,000 Prepaid taxes and expenses 12,201,000 15,123,000 Property, net 82,506,000 76,268,000 Goodwill and other assets 39,067,000 38,964,000 Right-of-use asset, net 29,930,000 35,020,000 Total $ 399,886,000 $ 415,246,000 Accounts and taxes payable $ 17,028,000 $ 14,431,000 Accrued liabilities 158,482,000 156,939,000 Deferred tax liability 1,107,000 1,689,000 Long-term lease liabilities 25,436,000 29,792,000 Paid-in capital 207,989,000 201,612,000 Treasury stock (706,806,000 ) (654,520,000 ) Retained earnings 696,650,000 665,303,000 Total $ 399,886,000 $ 415,246,000



